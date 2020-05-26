Warriors Currently Working On Documentary Over The 2006-07 'We Believe' Team: Matt Barnes

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has sparked conversations about documentaries revolving around the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. While the Warriors had denied access to a film crew during the NBA 2018-19 season, former Warriors player Matt Barnes revealed that a Warriors documentary is in the works. As per Barnes, there will soon be a documentary on the Warriors We Believe team.

Golden State Warriors Warriors are working on a We Believe documentary, says Matt Barnes

On Friday, Matt Barnes was on the Bill Simmons podcast where he broke the news about the new Warriors documentary. As per the Warriors forward, the team is currently 'in the midst of getting a 'We Believe' documentary together'. However, Barnes did not reveal any further details. The only information provided by the 40-year-old retired NBA player was that he sat down with Baron Davis where both of them were 'rehashing'.

"The place was jumpin'. That's a great night." - Stephen Jackson



⚡️ #WarriorsArchive: We Believe, presented by @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/AMfS8Zdlka — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 5, 2020

13 years ago today, the We Believe Warriors put the exclamation point on the greatest upset in #NBAPlayoffs history.



⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kH9MIwYi1V — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 3, 2020

People were also contemplating that the documentary could be produced by ShowTime, which is the network which launched Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke podcast. While fans talked about the documentary not being as popular as the recently released The Last Dance, the 2006-07 'We Believe' Warriors team was very popular as they were the first Warriors team to reach the NBA playoffs since 1994.

They beat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, becoming the first No.8 seed team to eliminate a No.1 seed team in a seven-game playoff series. Though the Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah JAzz in the second round of the NBA playoffs, fans remember it as one of the best Warriors seasons. Dirk Nowitzki lost to the Warriors despite having an MVP campaign.

Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes both played for the Warriors that season along with Baron Davis, Don Nelson and Jason Richardson. The Warriors Twitter account recently shared moments from the Warriors We Believe season on its 13th anniversary.

An 8 seed knocking off a 1 seed?



Believe it.



We Believe || 📽️ @espn pic.twitter.com/AXxCpSlHi2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2020

NBA 2006-07: Golden State Warriors 'We Believe' team highlights

(Image courtesy: NBA official site)