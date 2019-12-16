Warriors Trade Rumours: D'Angelo Russell Unlikely To Exit Any Time Soon

Kevin Durant, gone. Stephen Curry, injured. Klay Thompson, injured. The Golden State Warriors have been battling, albeit barely, to stay alive in the NBA's Western Conference this season. One of the few bright spots in their dismal 2019-20 campaign has been former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell. When the Warriors signed D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers, it appeared that they would ultimately use the former Nets and Lakers guard as trade bait. However, it now appears that D'Angelo Russell is unlikely to exit the Warriors anytime soon.

Steve Kerr says trade rumors haven't affected D'Angelo Russell's play this seasonhttps://t.co/pULaRxMZo0 pic.twitter.com/D6PVJ4voLo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2019

Warriors unlikely to trade D'Angelo Russell this season

D'Angelo Russell has missed 12 of Warriors’ 27 games with ankle and thumb injuries. The former Lakers guard, therefore, has not played with Warriors star Stephen Curry for too long. In fact, the two have featured together in just four games for the Warriors this season.

“I don’t think anyone’s immune from hearing the noise, but as much as you can limit that, he’s done that.” - Warriors player-development coach, Theo Robertson

The Warriors are keen on holding on to D'Angelo Russell until at least the end of the 2019-20 season. Next season could be another story altogether. Fans have debated whether D'Angelo Russell fits into a squad with the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson occupying the more prominent spots. Once Steph Curry and Klay Thompson return to action, the Warriors could very well decide to cash in on D'Angelo Russell, already an NBA All-Star at 23 years of age. Interestingly, D'Angelo Russell is averaging 22.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds this season for the Warriors. If the former Lakers guard continues to rack up these numbers, there is little possibility of D'Angelo Russell being short of suitors come next season.

