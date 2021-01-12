Warriors Vs Pacers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors (GSW) will go up against the Indiana Pacers (IND) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21. The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The GSW vs IND live streaming is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 (Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST). Here is our Warriors vs Pacers prediction, information on how to watch Warriors vs Pacers live in India and where to catch Warriors vs Pacers live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Warriors vs Pacers prediction and preview

The Golden State Warriors moved up to the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings, as they won their last game against Toronto Raptors. Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, lost their last game to Sacramento Kings, but are at the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. However, Curry and team would be well-rested going into their next game and would be confident as they have won four out of their last five games. The same can’t be said for the Pacers as they have lost their last two games.

Warriors vs Pacers live stream: Warriors vs Pacers team news

GSW’s Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic and Klay Thompson will be absent from the starting line-up due to injury. For IND, Victor Oladipo is listed questionable, while Jalen Lecque, TJ Warren, Brian Bowen II and TJ McConnell will be missing due to injury, as per ESPN.

NBA News: Warriors vs Pacers Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our GSW vs IND Dream11 prediction is that the Golden State Warriors will come out on top in this contest.

NBA live: Warriors vs Pacers head to head record

Warriors and Pacers have clashed 92 times in the past, with Pacers picking 48 victories and Warriors winning 44.

Warriors vs Pacers live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Pacers live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch the Clippers vs Warriors live game, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

US date and time: Tuesday, January 12 at 10:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Wednesday, January 13 at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

NBA live stream: Warriors vs Pacers complete roster

NBA live stream: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

NBA live stream: Indiana Pacers roster

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Jalen Lecque, Kelan Martin, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Cassius Stanley, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren

