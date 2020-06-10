Russell Westbrook Working On Documentary Detailing 1921 Black Wall Street Race Massacre

The ongoing protests in the United States have reached a new high as citizens stormed City Hall in Seattle to express their outrage at the never-ending systemic racism in the country. The tragic death of George Floyd on May 25 led to widespread protests and riots across the US while also acting as a catalyst for similar anti-racist movements across the globe. NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook were part of the protest that was organised in Houston over the weekend. The Houston Rockets star addressed the people gathered in Houston while calling for a change in police policy and an end to racism in the United States. A rumoured Russell Westbrook docuseries is also in the making which will be based on the 1921 Black Wall Street massacre that took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Russell Westbrook joins protest in Houston

Russell Westbrook docuseries

Russell Westbrook's 1921 Black Wall Street race massacre documentary

The NBA star was the latest to announce that a Westbrook docuseries based on the 1921 Black Wall Street massacre will be produced by him with the title "Terror in Tulsa: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street". Russell Westbrook will be working with the same company that was behind the Netflix series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Russel Westbrook, who spent a good chunk of his NBA career with Oklahoma City Thunder, said in a tweet, “Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the rich and sordid history of the state. When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward.” The Russell Westbrook docuseries will reportedly be directed by award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, known for "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" and "American Experience: The Murder of Emmitt Till," for which he won an Emmy.

Westbrook docuseries: What happened during 1921 Black Wall Street race massacre?

The 1921 Black Wall Street race massacre is one of the darkest moments in American history. The 1921 Black Wall Street race massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921. The massacre saw mobs of 'white people' attack African-American businesses and residents in the predominantly black Greenfield district in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dozens of African-Americans were killed, hundreds were injured while thousands were left without a place to stay over those two days of utter chaos.

