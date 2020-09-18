Western Conference Finals: Lakers Vs Nuggets Key Players, Storylines And Prediction

Playing their best season in years, the Los Angeles Lakers have had one goal for the entire season – the 2019-20 NBA title. While many were slightly disappointed at the LA Clippers and Lakers not meeting in the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets have proved their worth by overcoming two 3-1 deficits this postseason. While the Nuggets have forced Game 7 in both their playoffs series, the Lakers have cruised into the next rounds after initial Game 1 losses.

Western Conference Finals: Lakers vs Nuggets head to head, regular season

This regular season, the Nuggets and Lakers met four times, with the Lakers leading 3-1. The last game the Lakers won was on August 10, where Kyle Kuzma shot the game-winning three-points with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock. The Nuggets won 128-104 on December 22, 2019, which was one of the few games which LeBron James missed this season.

Looking back at the history of the Lakers vs Nuggets playoffs, the teams have faced each other six times, each of which the Lakers have won. The last time Lakers won was during the 2012 playoffs first round. The most remarkable, however, could be the 2009 Western Conference Finals, where the Kobe Bryant-led team defeated Denver in six games. The Lakers would then go to win the title, the first of their two-peat. JR Smith, who was with the Nuggets that season, is now a part of the Lakers.

The Nuggets have been dramatic this postseason, becoming the only team in NBA history to play Game 7 in four back-to-back playoff series. Their series began last season when the Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs to reach the semifinals, only to lose Game 7 to the Portland Trail Blazers. This season, they beat the Utah Jazz and Clippers respectively.

If the Nuggets win, this will their first NBA Final since the team started playing in 1976. The Lakers, on the other hand, could take home the 17th franchise title. The Celtics, who are currently playing the Eastern Conference Finals, hold the record with 17.

Lakers vs Nuggets: Are the Nuggets equipped to win the Western Conference Finals?

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in Game 7 vs the Clippers with 40 points, with Nikola Jokic adding a triple-double of 16 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists. This postseason, Murray has had two 50-point games, while leading the playoffs in both clutch points (36) and clutch assists (9), per NBA. Jokic, on the other hand, leads the playoffs in touches (108.1) and secondary assists (13). The Nuggets are also shooting 61.7% from the restricted area, though the Lakers are ahead with 70.5%.

LeBron James (26.6 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 8.8 APG) and Anthony Davis (27.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG) are currently two among seven players who are averaging above 25 points and 10 rebounds this postseason. Davis is leading the team and is also shooting 58.6% from the field. Jokic is another player on the list with 25.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game on average. Murray leads the team with 27.1 points per game during the postseason.

T-minus 24 hours to tip-off ⏲ pic.twitter.com/V5hxqmlINY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 18, 2020

Apart from James and Davis, Kuzma (11 PPG), Rajon Rondo (10.6 PPG), JaVale McGee, JR Smith and Dwight Howard are also ready to step up when needed for the Lakers. With the Lakers probably trying to block Jokic, both Howard and McGee will need to take up bigger roles this series. The Nuggets will have Jerami Grant (10.1 PPG) and Michael Porter Jr (11.1 PPG) complimenting Murray and Jokic with consistent numbers.

Ou Lakers vs Nuggets prediction for Game 1 is that LA will come out on top with a narrow win

Western Conference Finals: Lakers vs Nuggets live stream

Date and Time: September 18, Friday, 9:00 pm EST (September 19, Saturday, 6:30 am IST)

Venue: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Live broadcast: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Live streaming details

YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW (USA)

Sony LIV, FanCode, NBA App (India)

(Image credits: Denver Nuggets Instagram, AP)