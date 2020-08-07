What Happened To Ben Simmons? 76ers Star Out Indefinitely After Horrific Knee Injury

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on their roster, the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance for a deep playoffs run this season. However, Simmons partially dislocated his knee during the 76ers' 107-98 victory over the Washington Wizards. While no official timeline has been provided, Simmons is currently sidelined indefinitely.

What happened to Ben Simmons? When will Ben Simmons return?

Brett Brown on Ben Simmons' injury, wouldn't give a timeline when asked if Simmons could be out for the entire season: "Some of the information is fluid... It's just that the stuff is still being evaluated." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) August 6, 2020

Ben Simmons suffered a subluxation of the left patella (knee cap). He will be sidelined while going over treatment options. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 6, 2020

76ers' two-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is currently out indefinitely after his MRI report revealed that he has a "subluxation of the left patella (knee cap)". Simmons injured himself during the third quarter of the game and did not return. As per recent reports, the MRI showed no indication of any ligament damage. Both Simmons and 76ers and conserving multiple treatment options for his injury. "Some of the information is fluid ... It's just that the stuff is still being evaluated," head coach Brett Brown told reporters after the game.

Ben Simmons knee injury details: Ben Simmons subluxation

MRI showed no ligament damage for Simmons, but subluxation of the left knee cap. Both sides are collectively working on treatment options. https://t.co/W1cRC0V8Rz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020

In the third quarter, Simmons grabbed a rebound before he twisted his knee in the process. Simmons promptly left the game, limping towards the locker room. Simmons later left the locker room while wearing casual clothes during the final period. While Brown refused to provide a timeline for return, the team was unaware of the extent of his injury after the game. "We don't know," Brown explained. "I'm sure the club will make some announcement. But as far as knowing more than that, I don't. Obviously I'm very curious."

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards highlights

Before his injury, Simmons had scored 8 points while shooting 2-for-10 from the field during his game. Embiid finished the game with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Tobias Harris added 17 points. Embiid picked up his last two fouls in the span of 20 seconds, leaving the game with 6:55 left on the clock, the 76ers leading 89-83. Embiid dominated the game while on the court, after which coach Brown stated that the 26-year-old in "at the best place" right now. The 76ers shot 46% from the field and will face the Orlando Magic next on Friday, 6:30 PM EST (Saturday, 4:00 AM IST).

(Image source: AP)