What Happened To Christian Laettner? Where Is The 1992 NCAA Blue Devils Superstar Now?

A two-time NCAA champion, a Consensus Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-American, a Wooden Award winner, as well as a Sporting News Player of the Year, threw Christian Laettner into the debate for the best college player ever. In 1992, Christian Laettner averaged a staggering 21.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Duke Blue Devils. But basketball fans are keen to know the answer to the question, what happened to Christian Laettner? And where is Christian Laettner now?

What happened to Christian Laettner? Christian Laettner NBA career

During his star-studded NCAA career, Laettner established himself as one of the best college basketball players around. But it’s been nearly 15 years since the former forward hit the hardwood. So, where is Christian Laettner now?



It wasn't too difficult for the Christian Laettner NBA career to kickstart as the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed on a deal for the prospect. Christian Laettner was the third on the overall selection in the 1992 NBA draft, with only Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning being the two players selected before him.



The Christian Laettner NBA career started brightly with Minnesota Timberwolves, as he averaged 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. However, the Christian Laettner NBA career failed to reach the same statistical heights after spending four seasons in Minnesota. The Christian Laettner NBA career then bounced around the league as he spent time in Atlanta, Detroit, Washington, Dallas, as well as Miami.

What happened to Christian Laettner? Where is Christian Laettner now?

Although the Christian Laettner NBA career did not reach the expected heights following a stellar time in the NCAA, the 50-year-old has kept a low profile since. So, with fans wanting to know the answer to 'Where is Christian Laettner now?', here is the answer:

Yorkville, IL and Surrounding Areas! CLBA has teamed up with Yorkville Christian High School to bring you a ONE DAY ONLY Basketball Clinic! This camp is open for 1st - 12th grades, girls and boys! Register now while there are still spots available. --> https://t.co/BU4uz3p77P pic.twitter.com/le7Zd1XLy2 — Christian Laettner (@laettnerbball) January 4, 2020



The ex-Duke Blue Devils big man served as an assistant coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA D-League for a brief time while he also tried to help turn the fortunes a struggling high school team on an Olympic Channel TV series. Currently, the former NCAA superstar also runs his own series of basketball camps and clinics through the Christian Laettner Basketball Academy.

What happened to Christian Laettner? Christian Laettner family

The news on the Christian Laettner family front is that the former basketball player married Lisa Thibault in 1996 and the couple has three children together: Sophie, Tor and Summer Laettner.