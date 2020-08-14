When Spurs Last Missed NBA Playoffs, OJ Simpson Was Found Guilty & Mike Tyson Went Bonkers

The San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich lost their last seeding game at the NBA bubble against Utah Jazz 118-112 on Thursday. Their regular season ended with a 32-39 record, and the Spurs missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in 22 years. This covers 19 seasons with over 50 wins, five NBA championships and 211 more regular-season wins than any other team in the NBA. The Spurs NBA playoffs streak began over two decades ago when Michael Jordan was still dominating the league, and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Anatetokounmpo was not even three years old.

Also read | Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr to be postponed until November 28: Reports

What was the world up to when the Spurs last missed the playoffs in 1997?

The Bite Hear Around The World: Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson II

Mike Tyson biting Holyfield's ear in 1997 remains one of the most controversial moments in sports history. On June 27, 1997, Mike Tyson was visibly furious after being on the receiving end of multiple headbutts, bleeding from a cut over his right eye during round three. In a moment of madness, Tyson bit off Holyfield's ear as Holyfield was seen jumping in pain while Tyson spit the piece of ear onto the mat. Mills Lane stopped the fight and disqualified Tyson. However, the doctor said Hollyfield could resume the bout. After resuming the fight, Tyson bit Holyfield for the second time, which earned him a disqualification. Tyson was suspended for a year and apologized to Holyfield years later, who accepted his apology.

Also read | Mike Tyson declares himself "the best ever" as he sweats it out ahead of Roy Jones fight

OJ Simpson was found guilty by the Civil Jury

Sometime after OJ Simpson was acquitted on double-murder charges, he was found guilty for killing Nicole Brown, his ex-wife, and her friend Ronald Goldman. The jury awarded Goldman's family a sum of $8.5 million, which they are yet to receive. Today, OJ Simpson continues to live in Las Vegas while often uploading videos on social media.

1997 NBA – Michael Jordan's flu game

While the 2019-20 Chicago Bulls were among eight teams not invited to the NBA playoffs 2020, the 90's Bulls were dominating the court while Jordan catapulted the NBA to a global stage. The 1997 season also includes Jordan's famous flu game, where Jordan dropped 38 points despite a stomach ache and flu-like symptoms. The following season, Jordan led the Bulls to their second three-peat.

Also read | Spurs coach Gregg Popovich impersonates Donald Trump, labels Spurs playoff streak end 'FAKE NEWS'

Other sports titles and events that went down the last time the Spurs missed the playoffs

NFL – The Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXI 35-21, with James Brown performing at half-time.

MLB: Florida Marlins beat the Cleveland Indians in seven games, while the first-year baseball introduced interleague play.

Golf: Tiger Woods made golf history by winning The Masters with a record 12 shots.

Also read | Spurs NBA playoffs streak: For first time in 23 seasons, Spurs miss playoffs

(Image credits: NBA.com, AP, World Boxing Council Instagram)