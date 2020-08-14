Mike Tyson Declares Himself "the Best Ever" As He Sweats It Out Ahead Of Roy Jones Fight

Former world champion Mike Tyson has been busy these days hyping up his return to boxing after 15 long years. The Baddest Man on the Planet will be facing Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout on November 28. Despite being way past his prime, Mike Tyson is adamant that the exhibition bout will not be a show fight, instead, both competitors will be looking to "annihilate" each other.

Mike Tyson training: Hypes up bout against Roy Jones Jr

Continuing the hype train for his upcoming bout, Mike Tyson shared a picture on social media and claimed that he's the "best ever" and the "most ruthless" boxer there has ever been. Donning one of the many t-shirts from his apparel range, Tyson had a towel on his head, inferring that the picture might have been taken after another intense training session in the gym. While the photo was typical Tyson posing as The Baddest Man on the Planet, his bold caption was arguably the highlight of his post. "I’m the best ever. I’m the most brutal and vicious, and most ruthless champion there’s ever been," he wrote.

In a similar post shared on Thursday, Tyson wore a t-shirt of himself with the words 'greatest of all time.'

California State Athletic Commission executive officer Andy Foster said last month that the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight "wouldn’t be a real fight.” While filming a trailer for the fight with social media company Triller, Iron Mike appeared to lose his cool while responding to Foster's comments. "This is in the name of fighting. We wanna kill each other, man. The people are coming to see us fight because we wanna kill each other. They’re f***ing savages, they wanna kill each other. They want blood."

The exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr was initially scheduled for September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It was supposed to serve as the main card of the event also featuring a bout between former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber Jake Paul. According to reports, both parties agreed to push the exhibition match by two months as they saw a potential to maximise revenue from Iron Mike's highly-anticipated return. For several months now, Tyson has been training with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro. Tyson shared multiple clips and photos to Instagram where he flaunted his remarkable transformation.

(Image credits: Mike Tyson Instagram)