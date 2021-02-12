Who Is Juan Toscano-Anderson? Curry's Teammate Makes Stellar Introduction On Twitter

Stephen Curry is arguably one of the greatest shooters of the basketball and the 32-year-old was in fine form during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Orlando Magic. Curry managed to score 40 points on the night, in yet another eye-catching performance by the two-time NBA MVP. The Warriors legend is known to look away from the basket after his release, but his teammates are now getting in on the action with Juan Toscano-Anderson joining in on the fun.

Who is Juan Toscano-Anderson? Steph Curry's teammate makes bang on introduction on Twitter

Juan Toscano-Anderson is living the dream, playing for his home town team, the Golden State Warriors, making an impact on a nightly basis. The 27-year-old was just a little overexuberant celebrating a Steph Curry 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Toscano-Anderson fired a crosscourt pass to a wide-open Curry, rejoicing with an emphatic pump before Curry even took the shot.

Juan Toscano-Anderson celebrating on this Curry three 😂pic.twitter.com/xABbVio2RY — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 12, 2021

The 27-year-old was done celebrating for what felt like a lifetime before Curry's shot dropped through the net. His celebration went viral on social media. Juan Toscano-Anderson further gave an epic introduction after Bleacher Report mentioned him as Steph Curry's teammate. The Warriors star responded on the video writing, "Hi, I’m Steph’s teammate, my names Juan". Speaking to the reporters in a postgame video conference, Toscano-Anderson said that his celebration was "a little exciting" but he can only do these things when playing with the best shooter in the world. The 27-year-old said, "I'm super confident in him shooting the ball, obviously. It's kind of like every time he shoots the ball, you expect it to go in".

Hi, I’m Steph’s teammate 🙋🏽‍♂️, my names Juan. https://t.co/Rmjv7rsI6E — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) February 12, 2021

Juan Toscano-Anderson Warriors career and stats

Toscano-Anderson is an unknown entity when it comes to NBA, and made it to the G League before the 2018/19 season. In February last year, the Warriors called him up from the G League and signed him to a three-year minimum deal and he chose the No. 95. The 27-year-old averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13 games, including six starts, before the Warriors’ season ended prematurely due to the pandemic. He was subsequently waived in the off-season and signed on a two-way deal just days later with the franchise. Toscano-Anderson has a solid case to get his two-way contract converted to a full NBA contract and the Warriors will have to cut from their roster to make space for him.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)