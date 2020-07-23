Who Was Manute Bol? How Did The Warriors And 76ers Icon Die?

At 7-foot-7, Manute Bol was the tallest and one of the most unique players in NBA history. Bol is the only player in NBA history to record more blocks than points in his career. Bol was a Sudan native and dedicated his life to helping people from his tribe in Africa. The NBA world grieved his death in 2010, when he died due to a life-threatening skin disease.

Also read | Nuggets' Bol Bol drug tested after strong 16-point performance during scrimmage vs Wizards: Manute Bol son

Who was Manute Bol? Manute Bol NBA career

25 years ago today, Manute Bol established a franchise record with 13 blocks in a win over the Nets. #GSWHistory pic.twitter.com/6fnDEcHW4H — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 2, 2015

Manute Bol had a 10-year long successful NBA career, specifically because of his ability to block nearly everything. The 7-foot-7 player had an 8-foot-6 wingspan and blocked every player who entered his team's paint. He had a successful rookie year with the Washington Bullets, who drafted him in 1986. Bol blocked 5 shots per game that season and made 15 blocks in a single game against Atlanta Hawks the same season.

During his NBA career, he averaged 3.3 blocks per game, while scoring only 2.6 points per game despite shooting 40.7 percent from the field. He retired from the NBA with 2086 blocks and 1599 points. The centre moved to the Golden State Warriors after three seasons with the Bullets. He played three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before returning to the Warriors to finish his career in 1995.

25 years ago today, Manute Bol established a franchise record with 13 blocks in a win over the Nets. #GSWHistory pic.twitter.com/6fnDEcHW4H — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 2, 2015

Manute Bol NBA career highlights: Who was Manute Bol?

Also read | Twitch introduces sports channel, partners with Real Madrid, NBA, UFC among others

Who was Manute Bol? Manute Bol career earnings were donated to help his home country

Before moving to the USA, Bol grew up in Sudan. He always worked for his country by constantly donating money to his country and tribe. He started the Ring True Foundation after his retirement, which worked to provide food, medicine, and housing to the Sudanese people. He reportedly pledged $3.5 million of his own money to the foundation, which was a major chunk of his NBA earnings. He also helped build a school in Sudan.

Who was Manute Bol? The 7-foot-7 NBA icon belong to Dinka tribe of South Sudan

Dinka Tribe of South Sudan have the tallest set of people in the world. One of them, Manute Bol is the joint tallest NBA player of all time at 7 feet, 7 inches tall. pic.twitter.com/LyXK8vvfT8 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 10, 2020

Also read | Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez draws comparisons to NBA star Zion Williamson

Who was Manute Bol? Manute Bol death

During one of his charity trips to Sudan, Bol contracted a life-threatening skin disease – Stevens-Johnson syndrome. The disease causes the skin's top layer to blister and ultimately shed completely. Bol was getting treatment at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. He passed away due to kidney failure on June 19, 2010. He was 47 years old when he breathed his last.

Also read | WNBA Commissioner confident season will be successful

Manute Bol son – Denver Nuggets rookie Bol Bol

This Bol Bol sequence 😨 pic.twitter.com/u6evNeTIx5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 22, 2020

Manute Bol's son Bol Bol made his NBA debut during a Nuggets and Washington Wizards scrimmage this week. While his on-court persona made fans compare him to his father, Bol Bol not only defended the rim but also managed to drop 16 points. He played for the University of Oregon and made an impressive debut with a double-double scoring 12 points and 12 rebounds. However, he was out of the season after breaking his foot and declared for the NBA draft after his freshman year. He played eight G-League games before the leagues were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished his debut game with 16 points and six blocks, showing both offensive and defensive ability.

(Image source: Golden State Warriors official Twitter – @warriors)