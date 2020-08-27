Why Are NBA Games Postponed? Lakers, Clippers Come Together In Boycotting Playoffs

In a surprising turn of events, the fate of the 2019/20 season - that only resumed a month ago - is hanging in the balance. The NBA was forced to postpone all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after players from the six participating teams refused to take the court in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A 29-year-old unarmed African-American, Jacob Blake was shot in the back at least seven times while he was trying to enter his SUV. Blake, who miraculously survived the shooting, is reportedly in stable condition but is now paralyzed from the waist down. The horrific incident was recorded by a bystander and was subsequently posted online by the victim's attorney, Benjamin Crump.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

The video instantly went viral, amassing over 11.7 million views on Twitter, alone. Several NBA players shared Crump's post, expressing their disappointment over yet another instance of racial violence in the United States. There were rumours that players could opt to protest against the Wisconsin shooting during the playoff games.

Why are NBA games postponed?

Most experts expected some sort of protest from the players on Wednesday. However, as mentioned, not many expected players to refuse to take the court altogether. It started with Milwaukee Bucks, who opted out of their playoff series tie against Orlando Magic. The NBA announced the Bucks vs Magic game will be postponed.

Rest of the teams followed suit and the league was forced to postpone the remaining two games. The league then confirmed that Game 5 of each of the three series will be rescheduled. As of now, it remains unclear if and when the playoffs will resume.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

There is a real sense of concern among the NBA owners as they await a unanimous decision from the teams remaining in Orlando. Players across the league held a 3-hour-long meeting to discuss the future of this year's playoffs. According to The Athletic, Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, voted to boycott the playoffs. The Lakers' call to abandon the remaining games was met by their cross-city rivals, LA Clippers. Clippers coach Doc Rivers has so far extremely vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Much to the dismay of LeBron, most of the teams were in favour of continuing. A furious LeBron James reportedly exited the meeting even before the voting was complete. The details of the meeting were not revealed, but it is believed the teams failed to come to a consensus.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

What next for the NBA? Season to be abandoned?

The NBA board of governors will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the looming issue. The league owners will likely reach out to the NBPA to formulate a plan for the immediate future and to decide if it would be wise to cancel the season altogether.

