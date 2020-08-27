NBA, MLB, MLS Postpone Games On August 26 In Historic Move After Jacob Blake's Shooting

Amidst the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for racial and social equality, two Wisconsin police officers shot Jacob Blake in front of his three children on Sunday. The Jacob Blake shooting spurred further outrage from the masses in the US and across the globe as he continues to recover in an intensive care unit. American sports leagues, who have been fervent supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, responded to the incident by boycotting play which saw the MLB and the NBA playoffs postponed.

NBA boycott: NBA playoffs postponed after Jacob Blake shooting

Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they will not be taking the floor in light of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Soon after the Bucks - who are based in Wisconsin - boycotted their game vs the Orlando Magic, the NBA postponed Game 5 of three different playoff series including Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers. With the NBA playoffs postponed, the WNBA also joined in on the boycott, cancelling three games scheduled for August 26.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

Jack Blake shooting: MLS, MLB postponed; join NBA boycott

MLB and MLS games scheduled for August 26 were also postponed after NBA suspended four playoff series. The MLB postponed games included the matches between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. All of the MLB's postponed games will be made up as doubleheaders on Thursday. With the NBA playoffs postponed, the MLS suspended five clashes scheduled to begin on Thursday. Inter Miami and Atlanta United players stood in unison at the half-line ahead of the scheduled kick-off time before eventually scattering, opting not to play in protest.

Dominic Smith is a remarkable young man. Listen to what he says. Feel his emotion. It doesn’t have to be this way. pic.twitter.com/0KcRw3G5Li — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 27, 2020

In an emotional interview with SNY's Steve Gelbs, New York Mets star Dominic Smith said that the toughest part was to see that people still don't care. Smith added that the continued racial injustice shows the hate in people's hearts and stated that being a black man in America is not easy. The Mets star knelt during the national anthem prior to the matchup against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday and said that the past few months have been difficult for him. The 25-year-old said that one can only bring about change by spending time with the younger kids and Smith believes money will not help in that regard.

(Image Courtesy: Atlanta United Instagram)