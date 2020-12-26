Why Doesn't Kyrie Irving Celebrate Christmas? Nets Star NOT Fazed By Christmas Fanfare

Kyrie Irving is a man of strange takes and has never been shy of expressing them in public. The 28-year-old is thus cut a very maligned figure in the media and has long had the reputation of an unconventional meddler who doesn’t do things by the book. The NBA star believes in many conspiracy theories including the one that says the earth is flat, and also isn't fond of Christmas.

The infamous Kyrie Irving Christmas theory

From all of Kyrie Irving's beliefs, his disinterest for Christmas is the most shocking. The 28-year-old, while playing for the Boston Celtics, was quizzed on how special is it playing on Christmas Day. Irving in typical fashion responded saying, “I mean, the hoopla of Christmas doesn’t really—I don’t really get into that. I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday, so, I’m just happy that I get to be with my family". Christmas is celebrated as a holiday all across the globe, but Irving has no interest in all the fanfare surrounding the event.

And while the American-Australian might have a difficult history with the festival, his comments did make him unpopular at the time. As far as we know, Kyrie's no interest for Christmas has nothing to do with his religion or a guru for that matter. The 28-year-old is a devout Christian, has been linked to Carl Lentz, the celebrity pastor at the Hillsong church in New York City. Reports suggest that Irving even asked Lentz for advice while deciding to seek a trade from Cleveland in a bid to emerge from LeBron James' shadows.

Kyrie Irving religion: Nets star burns sage before pre-season clash at Boston

Questions on Kyrie Irving's religions were raised again during the offseason when the 28-year-old burned sage in a Native American practice known as smudging. The practice also holds personal significance to the basketball player, who has connections to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe from his mother's side. Smudging can be done with plants considered sacred medicines in many Indigenous cultures: sage, sweetgrass, cedar and tobacco and is used to get rid of anything negative and replaces it with something positive. Irving uses this as a common practice when allowed according to his teammates, where it is allowed, both at home and on the road.

