Why Was Charles Oakley Kicked Out Of MSG? New York Knicks' PR Disaster Revisited

The Madison Square Garden (MSG) has been the subject of controversy over the course of this week. Oscar-winning writer-director Spike Lee was the latest to join the PR disaster bandwagon when it comes to the New York Knicks. Before the game against the Houston Rockets, all that Charles Oakley and Spike Lee had in common was that they were die-hard fans of the New York Knicks. Post the surprise win against the Rockets, however, Charles Oakley and Spike Lee now have something more in common after the Charles Oakley arrest of 2017 and the Spike Lee MSG incident of 2020. Which begs the question, why was Charles Oakley kicked out of MSG in 2017?

Also Read | What Happened To Gregg Popovich? Tim Duncan Takes Temporary Charge At Spurs

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer #Kindred2020 (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

Why was Charles Oakley kicked out of MSG? Charles Oakley arrest draws similarities to Spike Lee MSG incident

Back in 2017, Charles Oakley was in attendance at the Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks played hosts to the Los Angeles Clippers. As Kristaps Porzingis was busy shooting free throws in Q1 at MSG, Charles Oakley reportedly made some comments against Knicks owner James Dolan. Dolan, who was seated just a few rows ahead of Charles Oakley, signalled for the security personnel.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Slams 2 FIERY Dunks In 30 Seconds Against Timberwolves: Watch

Why was Charles Oakley kicked out of MSG? Details of altercation in New York

Here's where the 'Why was Charles Oakley kicked out of MSG' story gets interesting. The foundations of the Charles Oakley arrest were subsequently laid as the security personnel proceeded to escort Oakley out of the arena. "We did sit down, trying to have a good time. Next thing I know I was asked to leave the building," the Knicks legend said after the Charles Oakley arrest and his subsequent release from Midtown South Precinct. "I asked, 'Why?' and they said, 'You have to leave because someone ordered you to leave.' And I'm like, 'I've been here four and a half minutes.'"

Also Read | Brooklyn Nets Pull Off Thriller In OT With Caris LeVert's 51 Pts "Masterpiece" Vs Celtics

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

Why was Charles Oakley kicked out of MSG? Charles Oakley and Spike Lee incidents spell disaster for Knicks' PR

Charles Oakley and Spike Lee now have something in common aside from their admiration for the Knicks. Following the Spike Lee MSG incident, the Oscar-winning writer-director vowed never to attend another Knicks game after he was asked to enter the Madison Square Garden from the VIP entrance, as opposed to the employee entrance he has been using since the last 28 years. In a clip shared after the Spike Lee incident, the Knicks superfan was heard saying, “You wanna arrest me like Charles Oakley, then go ahead!”

Also Read | Jayson Tatum's Nostalgia Comes Full Circle With LeBron James' Prophecy, Larry Hughes Link