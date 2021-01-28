Will Candace Parker Leave Sparks After 13 Years For WNBA 'Home' Team Chicago Sky?

In 2008, Candace Parker was drafted at No.1 by the Los Angeles Sparks. She went on to play with the team for over a decade, even winning the 2016 title with the team. Now, however, the 34-year-old is apparently returning to her hometown – where she will sign a deal with the Chicago Sky.

WNBA trade: Is Candace Parker to Chicago Sky a confirmed trade?

Candace Parker is leaving the Sparks after 13 seasons and signing with the Chicago Sky, per @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/f1fYailac7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2021

As per recent reports, Parker has decided to sign with the Sky this year. The two-time WNBA MVP is an unrestricted free agent, and will sign with Chicago officially on Monday next week. Reports add that while the Sparks wanted to sign her up again, she wanted to spend the final leg of her career in her hometown, surrounded by family and friends.

During the 2020 season, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) played all 22 games for the team, finishing third in the MVP voting. She won the MVP award in 2013, along with the Finals MVP in 2016. She is said to be the only WNBA player to win the MVP and Rookie Of the Year awards in the same year (2008).

Parker started her basketball career in Tennessee, where she won the NCAA national championships in 2007 and 2008. This season, she is averaging 14.7 points and 4.6 assists, while shooting 51% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

Candace Parker contract

Parker last signed a five-year $577,500 deal with the Sparks in 2016. Her annual salary amounts to $115,500. The details of her new contract with the Chicago Sky have not been revealed. However, she might earn a sizeable amount as a veteran added to the team's roster.

Chicago Sky just got even more stacked



🔷 Candace Parker: WNBA Champion, 2x MVP



🔷 Diamond DeShields: WNBA All-Star



🔷 Courtney Vandersloot: 2x WNBA All-Star, 5x WNBA Assists Leader



🔷 Allie Quigley: 3x WNBA All-Star



Championship contenders 👀 pic.twitter.com/cViZ31zcgM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2021

The team has a 12-10 win-loss record last season, losing to the Connecticut Sun in the playoffs first round. Parker will be playing with Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot next season. Despite their loss, Chicago is being seen as possible contenders next season, especially with Parker on the roster soon. Diamond DeShields – who was out due to injuries – will also add value to the team.

Reports also add that Cheyenne Parker – who is considered one of WNBA's breakout stars – will be moving out of the Sky.

The current Chicago Sky roster

Sydney Colson

Kahleah Copper

Stefanie Dolson

Ruthy Hebard

Stephanie Mavunga

Cheyenne Parker

Alexis Prince

Allie Quigley

Courtney Vandersloot

Gabby Williams

