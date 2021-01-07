Kelly Loeffler's Own WNBA Team Atlanta Dream Want Her REMOVED From Ownership Group

On Wednesday, it was predicted that Raphael Warnock would beat Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in the runoff election in Georgia. In the middle of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, WNBA players (including those playing for Atlanta Dream), supported the Democrat candidate, wanting Loefllrer out from the senate, and the WNBA.

WNBA players want Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler to give up her stake in the team

Woke up and just smiled remembering that one time Kelly Loeffler tried to come for the W and we helped @ReverendWarnock take her senate seat! Winning never felt so damn good 😆🍑🥳 — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) January 6, 2021

Not only is Raphael Warnock Georgia’s first black senator, but also the first Black democratic senator EVER elected in the south. 50 years ago that was unimaginable. I wonder where the south will be 50 years from today. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) January 6, 2021

For years, the WNBA has been standing strong against inequality, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and everything as well as they can. Last year's BLM protests triggered by George Floyd's death helped propel the WNBA into the limelight, proving that they are at the centre of these protests.

Loeffler, who co-owns Atlanta Dream, was against the whole ordeal, wanting leagues to stay away from politics. However, WNBA players refused to just "shut up and dribble", causing players to openly support Loeffler's opponent. WNBA's star Sue Bird suggested they look to remove her from the senate, which ended up as their campaign from the Wubble in Florida. Their efforts have apparently helped Warnock raise around $236,000.

Players celebrate as Raphael Warnock wins

Dream and Mercury players are wearing “Vote Warnock” shirts to their game today.



Raphael Warnock is running against Kelly Loeffler for Senate. Loeffler is a co-owner of the Dream and said she opposes the Black Lives Matter movement.



(via @sportsiren)pic.twitter.com/w1INikFQPQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2020

We are @wnba players, but like the late great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision. @ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington. Join the movement for a better Georgia at https://t.co/yoJkjDeYy7 pic.twitter.com/IwK6xRqTIJ — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) August 5, 2020

LeBron James Atlanta Dream tweet draws attention

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

LeBron James offered to put together a new ownership group for the team, offering to buy from Loeffler and co-owner Mary Brock. "Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for The Dream," James wrote on Twitter. He further asked "whose in", before adding the Black Lives Matters hashtag. Fans and some other celebrities reacted to his tweet. Most fans were impressed with James' tweet, aimed at something people have apparently wanted for a long time.

Kelly Loeffler net worth

As per various sources, Loeffler is currently worth $800 million. As per reports, she is the wealthiest member of Congress after her husband Jeffrey Sprecher became a billionaire before the polls opened in Georgia. The company is worth $63 billion.

