BES Vs KON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Turkish Super Lig Live

Besiktas will face Konyaspor in their upcoming clash in the Turkish Super Lig 2020. Besiktas are currently fifth in the league with 47 points to their name. The Sergen Yalcin-led side have managed to win a total of 14 games in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 9). Besiktas won 5-1 in their last league match against Denizlispor and are currently four points behinds fourth-placed Galatasaray.

As for Konyaspor, they are on the 16th spot in the league table with 27 points in 28 games played. They have managed to win only games in the season so far (Draws 12 Losses 11). Konyaspor drew 2-2 in their last league clash against Sivasspor.

The BES vs KON match will commence on Friday, June 26 at 11:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BES vs KON Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the BES vs KON Dream11 prediction, BES vs KON Dream11 top picks and BES vs KON Dream11 team.

Also Read | Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

BES vs KON Dream11 team

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

BES vs KON Dream11 top picks

R Bajic (Captain) B Yilmaz (Vice-captain) A Ljajic D Milosevic G Sitya C Erkin

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

Squads for the BES vs KON Dream11 team

BES vs KON Dream11 team: Besiktas (BES)

Caner Erkin, Domagoj Vida, Douglas Dos-Santos, Enzo Roco, Erdogan Kaya, Gokhan Gonul, Pedro Rebocho, Ridvan Yilmaz, Victor Ruiz, Abdoulay Diaby, Adem Ljajic, Atiba Hutchinson, Dorukhan Tokoz, Jeremain Lens, Kartal Yilma, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mohamed Elneny, Necip Uysal, Burak Yilmaz, Georges-Kevin, Guven Yalcin, Mehmet Umut-Nayir, Tyler Boyd

BES vs KON Dream11 team: Konyaspor (KON)

Ertugrul Taskiran, Mucahit Atalay, Ozan Oruc, Serkan Kirintili, Ali Turan, Alper Uludag, Fallou Diagne, Ferhat Oztorun, Guilherme Sitya, Leonard Zuta, Marin Anicic, Selim Ay, Ugur Demirok, Ali Karakaya, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Deni Milosevic, Jens Jonsson, Levan Shengelia, Marko Jevtovic, Nejc Skubic, Paolo Hurtado, Sener Kaya, Volkan Findikli, Erdon Daci, Farouk Miya, Omer Ali Sahiner, Riad Bajic, Rogerio Conceicao

Also Read | Eden Hazard ‘worked Like An Animal’ For Body Transformation After Strong Return In LaLiga

BES vs KON Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Besiktas : Ersin Destanoglu, Gökhan Gönül, Víctor Ruiz, Enzo Roco, Ridvan Yilmaz, Jeremain Lens, Atiba Hutchinson, Adem Ljajic, Mohamed Elneny, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, Burak Yilmaz

: Ersin Destanoglu, Gökhan Gönül, Víctor Ruiz, Enzo Roco, Ridvan Yilmaz, Jeremain Lens, Atiba Hutchinson, Adem Ljajic, Mohamed Elneny, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, Burak Yilmaz Konyaspor: Serkan Kirintili, Ugur Demirok, Nejc Skubic, Guilherme Sityá, Marin Anicic, Jens Jonsson, Omer Ali Sahiner, Deni Milosevic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Levan Shengelia, Riad Bajic

BES vs KON Dream11 prediction

Our BES vs KON Dream11 prediction is that Besiktas will win this match.

Note: The BES vs KON Dream11 prediction, BES vs KON Dream11 top picks and BES vs KON Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BES vs KON Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Besiktas Instagram)