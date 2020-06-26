BES Vs KON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Turkish Super Lig Live

Quick links:
Besiktas will face Konyaspor in their upcoming clash in the Turkish Super Lig 2020. Besiktas are currently fifth in the league with 47 points to their name. The Sergen Yalcin-led side have managed to win a total of 14 games in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 9). Besiktas won 5-1 in their last league match against Denizlispor and are currently four points behinds fourth-placed Galatasaray.
As for Konyaspor, they are on the 16th spot in the league table with 27 points in 28 games played. They have managed to win only games in the season so far (Draws 12 Losses 11). Konyaspor drew 2-2 in their last league clash against Sivasspor.
The BES vs KON match will commence on Friday, June 26 at 11:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BES vs KON Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the BES vs KON Dream11 prediction, BES vs KON Dream11 top picks and BES vs KON Dream11 team.
Caner Erkin, Domagoj Vida, Douglas Dos-Santos, Enzo Roco, Erdogan Kaya, Gokhan Gonul, Pedro Rebocho, Ridvan Yilmaz, Victor Ruiz, Abdoulay Diaby, Adem Ljajic, Atiba Hutchinson, Dorukhan Tokoz, Jeremain Lens, Kartal Yilma, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mohamed Elneny, Necip Uysal, Burak Yilmaz, Georges-Kevin, Guven Yalcin, Mehmet Umut-Nayir, Tyler Boyd
Ertugrul Taskiran, Mucahit Atalay, Ozan Oruc, Serkan Kirintili, Ali Turan, Alper Uludag, Fallou Diagne, Ferhat Oztorun, Guilherme Sitya, Leonard Zuta, Marin Anicic, Selim Ay, Ugur Demirok, Ali Karakaya, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Deni Milosevic, Jens Jonsson, Levan Shengelia, Marko Jevtovic, Nejc Skubic, Paolo Hurtado, Sener Kaya, Volkan Findikli, Erdon Daci, Farouk Miya, Omer Ali Sahiner, Riad Bajic, Rogerio Conceicao
Our BES vs KON Dream11 prediction is that Besiktas will win this match.