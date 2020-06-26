ZL Vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Preview, CBA Live

Zhejiang Lions will face off against Beijing Ducks in their upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on June 26 at 5.00 PM (IST) at Taiwan. The upcoming clash of ZL vs BD is going to be important for both the sides as they are in a similar position at this point of the ongoing season. The Lions have won 22 games from the 33 games they have played so far, while the Ducks are slightly behind, notching 21 victories from 33 games played. Here’s a brief preview of the upcoming ZL vs BDD matchup.

ZL vs BD Dream11 top picks: ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction and preview

Lions are currently on the third spot of the table. The Lions are only lagging behind the Southern Tigers and Flying Tigers in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, the Ducks are on the sixth spot on the table with a points difference of 58 and will desperately hunt for a victory in their upcoming game against the Lions.

ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction: ZL vs BD Dream11 top picks, full squads

ZL vs BD Dream11 team: ZL squad

Zheng Liu, Cheng Liu, Sun Minghui, Jinglong Li, Zhu Junlong, Ruoyu Su, Kenneth Faried, Jinqiu Hu, Jinxiao Li

ZL vs BD Dream11 team: BD squad

Jeremy Lin, Chou Hi Hsiang, Shuo Fang, Xiao Yu Lia, Ekpe Udoh, Xiaohui Wang, Yan Xi Zhu, Zhuo Zang, Justin Hamilton, Lin Chang

ZL vs BD Dream11 top picks: ZL predicted starting 5

Zheng Liu (PG), Sun Minghui (SG), Sun Minghui (SF), Ruoyu Su (PF), Jinqiu Hu(C)

ZL vs BD Dream11 top picks: BD predicted starting 5

Jeremy Lin (PG), Shuo Fang (SG), Ekpe Udoh (SF), Yanzi Zhu (PF), Justin Hamilton (C)

ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction: ZL vs BD Dream11 team

Y. Zhao (PG), C. Yi-Hsiang (PG), S.Fang (SG), J.Li (SF), X.Di (PF), L. Chang (PF), J.Hu (C), Y. Zhu (C)

ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction

Our ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction is that the Zhejiang Lions will eke out a win.

Note: The ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ZL vs BD Dream11 team selection and ZL vs BD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

