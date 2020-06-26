BGS Vs ANR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Burgos will face off against MoraBanc Andorra in their upcoming Spanish Liga ACB game on June 26 at 7 PM (IST) at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis. The upcoming clash of BGS vs ANR is going to be important for both the sides as they are in similar positions at this point of the season. Burgos and Andorra have each won two games from the four games they have played so far. The upcoming nail-biting contest of BGS vs ANR is expected to determine the possibility of their survival this season.

BGS vs ANR Dream11 top picks

On the regular season chart, Andorra are currently on the 6th spot with 13 wins and a points difference of 2.2. Meanwhile, Burgos are on the 9th spot with 12 victories and a points difference of -1.1. Here’s a look at the BGS vs ANR Dream11 prediction and BGS vs ANR Dream11 team.

BGS vs ANR Dream11 prediction: BGS vs ANR Dream11 top picks, full squads

BGS vs ANR Dream11 team: BGS squad

Bruno Fitipaldo, Alex Renfroe, Feran Basses, Thaddus McFadden, Karren Queeley, Vitor Benite, Alberto Alonso, Pablo Aguilar, Javier Vega

BGS vs ANR Dream11 team: ANR squad

Clevin Hannah, Raimon Carrasco, Frantz Massenat, Gillem Colom, David Walker, Alexis Bartolome, Tyson Perez, Nacho Llovet, Babatunde Olumuyiwa, Danial Clark

BGS vs ANR Dream11 top picks: BGS predicted starting 5

Bruno Fitipaldo (PG), Ferran Basses (SG), Thadus McFadden (SF), Vitor Benite (PF) Pablo Aguilar (C)

BGS vs ANR Dream11 top picks: ANR predicted starting 5

Clevin Hannah (PG), Frantz Massenat (SG), David Walker (SF), Tyson Perez (PF), Babatunde Olumuyiwa

BGS vs ANR Dream11 prediction: BGS vs ANR Dream11 team

C.Hannah (SP), T. McFadden (SG), F. Massenat (SG), V. Benite (SF), P. Aguilar (SF), B. Sy (PF), A, Lima (C), J. Vega (C)

BGS vs ANR Dream11 prediction

Our prediction for this game is a narrow victory for Andorra

Note: The BGS vs ANR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BGS vs ANR Dream11 team selection and BGS vs ANR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Burgos Instagram