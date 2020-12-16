ZEN Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; EuroLeague Basketball Preview

Zenit St. Petersburg will go up against Bayern Munich, in a week 14 game of the Euroleague Basketball series. The ZEN vs BAY match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST on December 16 from the Yubileyny Sports Palace, St. Petersburg. Here is our ZEN vs BAY Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs BAY Dream11 team and ZEN vs BAY Dream11 top picks.

ZEN vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Zenit St. Petersburg will play hosts to the Bayern Munich Basketball team for a regular-season game of the EuroLeague tonight. Both teams have been playing decently over the course of the last 14 weeks. Bayern Munich are in third place on the table, having won nine of their thirteen games while Zenit are a few places behind, in 7th position, having won seven and lost four games at the league so far. After losing their last game to Real Madrid with a close 79-72 scoreline, Zenit will want to come back strong with a win at home tonight.

Bayern Munich on the other hand, have won two games on the trot and will be looking to keep that streak going as they travel to Russia today. Their last game against the Lyon-Villeurbanne side ended in a 76-62 win for them courtesy of some great playing by Jalen Reynolds, who made 17 points and Nihad Dedovic and Leon Radosevic both of who made 11 points each. Both teams have never won the EuroLeague and will be hoping to become first-time champions this time around.

ZEN vs BAY predicted starting lineup

Zenit St. Petersburg - KC Rivers, Kevin Pangos, Will Thomas, Alex Poythress, and Mateusz Ponitka

Bayern Munich - Jalen Reynolds, Baldwin Wade, Nihad Dedovic, Jajuan Johnson, and Leon Radosevic

ZEN vs BAY Key Players

Zenit St. Petersburg - Kevin Pangos, Austin Hollins, KC Rivers, Will Thomas

Bayern Munich - Baldwin Wade, Jalen Reynolds, Nihad Dedovic, Leon Radosevic

ZEN vs BAY Dream11 team

PG: Kevin Pangos, Nicholas Weiler-Babb

SG: Austin Hollins, Baldwin Wade

SF: KC Rivers, Vladamir Lucic

PF: Will Thomas

C: Jalen Reynolds

ZEN vs BAY game prediction

According to our ZEN vs BAY match prediction, Bayern Munich will keep up their winning streak and win this match.

Note: The ZEN vs BAY Dream11 prediction and ZEN vs BAY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZEN vs BAY Dream11 team, ZEN vs BAY playing 11 and ZEN vs BAY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Zenit Basket Twitter