ZRG Vs ANR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Zaragoza will face off against Andorra in their upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Monday, June 22 (Tuesday morning 1 AM IST) at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis. Since both teams are yet to win a game in this season, their upcoming face-off is expected to be a nail-biting contest. Here’s a look at the ZRG ANR Dream11 top picks, and ZRG vs ANR Dream11 prediction and ZRG vs ANR Dream11 team.

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 top picks: ZRG vs ANR Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Zaragoza and Andorra are strangling in the last two spots of Group B’s points table. Neither of them has won a single game this season suffering defeats in both their outings so far. Valencia, Burgos, Real Madrid and Gran Canaria are currently ahead in the points table in Group B, leaving Zaragoza and Andorra behind. The upcoming ZRG vs ANR game, therefore, is going to be crucial for both sides, as one more loss could deliver a huge blow to either team's survival this season.

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 prediction: ZRG vs ANR Dream11 top picks

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 team: ZRG squad

Rodrigo San Miguel, Javier Garcia, Dylan Ennis, Rasheed Sulaiman, Nicolas Brussino, Robin Benzing, Jonathan Barreiro, Jaime Fernandez, Nemanja Radovic, Aitor

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 team: ANR squad

Jeremy Senglin, Raimon Carassco, David Jelinek, Guillem Colom, Bandja Sy, Alexis Bartolome, Dejan Todorovic, Daniel Clark, Nacho Llovet, Babatunde Olumuyiwa.

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 top picks: ZRG starting 5

Rodrigo San Miguel, Dylan Ennis, Nicolas Brussino, Jonathan Barreiro, Nemanja Redovic

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 top picks: ANR starting 5

Jeremy Senglin, Davis Jelenik, Bandja SY, Dejan Todorovic, Nacho Llovet

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 prediction: ULM vs FSL Dream11 top picks

C. Hannah, R. San Miguel, D. Jelinek, J. Barreiro, D. Walker, N. Radovic, B.Sy, N. Brussino

ZRG vs ANR Dream11 prediction

According to our ZRG vs ANR Dream11 prediction, Zaragoza could edge this contest.

Note: The ZRG vs ANR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ZRG vs ANR Dream11 team selection and ZRG vs ANR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

