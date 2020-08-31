DER Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Derbyshire (DER) and Lancashire (LAN). The DER vs LAN match will be played at the Headingley Ground, Leeds. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Monday, August 31 and will start at 11:05 PM IST. Here is our DER vs LAN Dream11 team and DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction, along with the DER vs LAN Dream11 top picks.

DER vs LAN Dream11 preview

Lancashire Lightning have had a blistering start to their Vitality T20 Blast campaign with getting off the mark from their first match itself. The team will travel to Leeds as they take on Lancashire in their third game of the season. With their second match getting washed out because of rain, Lancashire will look to get back to their winning ways. Derbyshire, on the other hand, is yet to open their account on the points table and will look to put up a powerful show in the DER VS LAN live match. Ravi Rampaul is not available for the match.

DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction: DER vs LAN Dream11 team, squad list

DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction: DER Squad

Harvey Hosein (wk), Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman (c), Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Matt McKiernan, Nils Priestley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners, Ed Barnes, Dustin Melton, Michael Cohen, Ben Aitchison

DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction: LAN squad

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (wk), Dane Vilas (w/c), Steven Croft, Stephen Parry, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Danny Lamb, Matthew Parkinson, Rob Jones, Toby Lester, Liam Hurt, George Lavelle.

DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction: DER vs LAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Davis, Dane Vilas (vc)

Batsmen – Billy Godleman, Keaton Jennings (c), Wayne Madsen

All-rounders – Steven Croft, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley

Bowlers – Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Sam Conners

DER vs LAN match prediction

As per our DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction, LAN will be favourites to win the DER vs LAN live match.

Please note that the above DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction, DER vs LAN Dream11 team and DER vs LAN Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The DER vs LAN Dream11 team and DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

