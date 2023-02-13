'Women's Team Will Win Before Men': Netizens Erupt With Joy As RCB Buys Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday acquired Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana at the auction of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). RCB bought Mandhana for a whopping sum of Rs. 3.4 crore, the highest amount paid for a player at the WPL auction thus far. Mandhana was RCB's first buy at Monday's mega event in Mumbai, where five franchises are competing to secure the best female talents from across the world.

Meanwhile, RCB's latest purchase is generating a lot of buzz on social media with netizens sharing memes and jokes to welcome the player. Apart from Mandhana, RCB has also bought international stars including the likes of Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine for Rs. 1.7 crore and Rs. 50 lakh respectively. RCB has also purchased Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh at the ongoing auction. While Ghosh went for Rs. 1.9 crore, Singh will receive Rs. 1.5 crore for her services.

As revealed by the IPL governing body, the combined bid valuation for the five teams was a whopping INR 4669.99 crore. Interestingly, three of the current team owners at the men’s IPL tournament have now become WPL team owners as well.

As per BCCI, Mumbai Indians’ parent company, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership rights for the Mumbai-based WPL team for a total of 912.99 crores. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd bought the Bengaluru-based WPL franchise for 901 crores, while Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd successfully bid for the Delhi WPL side for 810 crores.

