1097 Players Enroll For IPL 2021 Auction; Sreesanth In, Starc Out Of Bidding Pool: Report

With just days to go for the IPL 2021 auction, the BCCI has announced that 1097 players have registered to be a part of the auction. Out of these 1097 players, 814 are Indian whereas 283 are overseas players, the board informed on Friday. The IPL 2021 mini-auction is slated to be held in Chennai on February 18. The list includes 21 players that have represented India at the international stage

Mitchell Starc not in list

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia's lethal pacer Mitchel Starc is not a part of the 1097 players that have registered for the auction. The same report has also claimed that veteran India speedster Sreesanth, who eyes an international return after completing his 7-year ban, has enrolled himself for the auction. The BCCI is yet to release a full list of the players that have enrolled for the auction.

NEWS ðŸš¨: 1097 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction



More detailsðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/DSZC5ZzTWG pic.twitter.com/BLSAJcBhES — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 5, 2021

However, the board has released a country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players that have enrolled in the auction. Surprisingly, West Indies tops the list with 56 players followed by Australia with 42 and South Africa with 38 players. Here is the full list:

Source: BCCI

READ | Aakash Chopra Predicts Mumbai's Auction Strategy For IPL, Hints At Big Buys In Pace Dept

READ | BCCI Working With Govt To Get Cricketers Vaccinated, Hopeful Of Hosting IPL 2021 In India

Meanwhile, with just months to go for the 14th edition of the IPL, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the board has its eyes set on hosting the T20 tournament in India after moving it to UAE in 2020 due to the COVID condition. With the pandemic situation improving in India, Dhumal asserted that BCCI does not feel the need to look at a 'back-up' overseas option as well. He added that the BCCI is also working on getting cricketers vaccinated as they continue to play within a bio-secure bubble. The franchises have already submitted their list of players retained and released to the BCCI.

READ | As IPL 2021 Mini-auction Nears, Here's A List Of Players Retained & Released By Franchises

READ | Ajit Agarkar Reckons That Maxwell Might Fetch A Bid Of INR 10 Crores In IPL 2021 Auctions

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.