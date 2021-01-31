Aakash Chopra Predicts Mumbai's Auction Strategy For IPL, Hints At Big Buys In Pace Dept

Despite having won the IPL 2020 with a formidable squad, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has pointed out certain cracks in the Mumbai squad that the franchise would aim to fill with the upcoming auctions. The franchise has retained almost whole of its squad from the 2020 class and released on 7 players while keeping 17 men. With Lasith Malinga retiring and the franchise letting go of 3 pacers, Chopra has opined that Mumbai will eye to strengthen their pace battery.

"The interesting thing is that the Mumbai Indians have changed their entire fast bowling attack. Malinga has retired, they have let go of Pattinson who was his replacement and they have let Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell McClenaghan also go," Chopra said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

Suggesting that the formidable squad will have to rope in at least two overseas pacers, Chopra said that Mumbai can target Mitchell Starc to form a lethal pair with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. However, he added that Mumbai will not be able to acquire the Australian pacer.

"They can buy Pattinson again but he was very cheap, so they probably have someone else in their mind. Kyle Jamieson, Jhye Richardson, Chris Morris and Sheldon Cottrell are available. I don't see a very big exciting name. They might take back Nathan Coulter-Nile because he was very expensive," he further said.

Moreover, Chopra stated that the franchise will require backup spinner and one for star all-rounder Kieron Pollard. To fill his suggested vacancies, Chopra highlighted Mujeeb ur Rahman and Krishnappa Gowtham as the backup spinner and Shakib al Hassan and Cameron Green as a replacement for Pollard. "They might be interested in Shivam Dube as he is a Mumbai boy. They might want to take him as an all-rounder although their Indian batting department seems absolutely fine to me. They will not be running behind too many Indian players," Chopra signed off.

BCCI has confirmed that the IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 (Thursday) in Chennai. As per reports, the auction is expected to be a short affair with just one day chosen for the event. The IPL auction time is yet to be confirmed by the board. Notably, the IPL 2021 auction will take just a day after second India vs England Test that will be played from February 13-17 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, with just months to go for the 14th edition of the IPL, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the board has its eyes set on hosting the T20 tournament in India after moving it to UAE in 2020 due to the COVID condition. With the pandemic situation improving in India, Dhumal asserted that BCCI does not feel the need to look at a 'back-up' overseas option as well. He added that the BCCI is also working on getting cricketers vaccinated as they continue to play within a bio-secure bubble.

