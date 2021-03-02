1983 World Cup Winner Madan Lal Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine After Ravi Shastri

Following India Head Coach Ravi Shastri, his teammate and former cricketer Madan Lal also received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning. Lal, an integral member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, was administered with the vaccine jab at the Jeewan hospital and nursing home. Taking to Twitter, Lal shared an image of him receiving the vaccine and lauded the nursing home for the smooth procedure.

In the fight against Covid -19 .. im vaccine strong!!! "Proud to get the Jab ". Organized and well handled at Jeewan hospital and nursing home !!! pic.twitter.com/Ur70FSxOyh — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) March 2, 2021

Shastri gets his first dose

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of himself getting vaccinated, Shastri thanked the "amazing medical professionals and scientists" for empowering India against the pandemic.

READ | Ravi Shastri Gets Covid Vaccine Shot Before 4th India-England Test; 'extremely Impressed'

"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben and her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination," he wrote. Shastri, 58, is currently with the Indian team in Ahmedabad where the fourth Test match between India and England will be played from Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India is leading the series 2-1 after defeating the visitors by 10 wickets in a match that lasted less than two days.

READ | Rajnath Singh Receives 1st Dose Of Covid Vaccine, Hails India's Resolve To Fight Pandemic

Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India 🇮🇳 against the pandemic.



Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021

India's phase 2 of vaccination

A total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare workers, while the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said. The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal http://cowin.gov.in since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday. Out of this, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are HCWs and FLWs. About 6.44 lakh appointments were booked by the citizen beneficiaries on Monday.

READ | COVID-19 Vaccination In India Live Updates:Defence Min Vaccinated; K'taka Min Creates Stir

READ | 'What Is Wrong In This?': Karnataka Minister Defends Taking COVID-19 Vaccine At Home

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.