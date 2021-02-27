2011 World Cup 10th Anniversary: Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting Videos Make Fans Nostalgic

The 2011 World Cup event in the subcontinent culminated with co-hosts India bagging the title on April 2. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the ‘Men in Blue’ chased down Sri Lanka’s 274-run target in front of a capacity Wankhede crowd. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are sharing several archival footages on a daily basis, thus evoking much nostalgia from cricket fans all over the world.

Fans relive Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting 2011 World Cup heroics

The ICC is on a path to service cricket fans all over the world with archival footage from the 2011 World Cup. Unsurprisingly, the tournament highlights have garnered the most attention from the Indian cricketing fraternity, considering the successful title triumph of the MS Dhoni-led side 10 years ago.

On February 19, which was the date of commencement of the 2011 World Cup a decade ago, the apex body shared a glorious two-minute montage of pure Virender Sehwag goodness. The video was focused on all five of Sehwag’s first-ball boundaries throughout the event, including the boundary against Bangladesh that kicked-off the first match of the tournament.

On the same day, the ICC shared an Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) update where a Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals franchise acquired star Australian batsman Steve Smith at the auction on February 18. The post in contention was a throwback to Australia’s 2011 World Cup squad, where then captain Ricky Ponting was teammates with a seemingly young Steve Smith, which was way before the latter conquered Test cricket’s batting arena.

The party really has started again - Steve Smith is snapped up by Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction and is reunited with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting 🇦🇺#CWC11Rewind pic.twitter.com/KVhIO5Kb05 — ICC (@ICC) February 18, 2021

On Saturday, February 27, the ICC shared a highlights package of Sachin Tendulkar’s whirlwind 120 against the English attack. Tendulkar played the innings on the same day exactly 10 years ago at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. His knock comprised of 10 boundaries and five sixes and it was the first of the centuries he scored in the tournament. Here is a look at Sachin Tendulkar’s memorable 2011 World Cup knock along with some of the fans reacting to the incredible moments from the archives with nostalgia.

💥 120 runs from 115 balls

💥 10 fours and five sixes



Relive this action-packed @sachin_rt century from the 2011 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup against England.#CWC11Rewind pic.twitter.com/VfYmzMgS3k — ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2021

First 5 matches, boundary one every 1st ball of the match .. Viru knew how to start inning ! 😅 — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) February 19, 2021

Virat kohli 100(83) in same game. What a game it was #ViratKohli #TeamIndia proper hammering of Bangladesh by viru paji and virat pic.twitter.com/PZcTl4Je3o — Akshat (@StanVirat) February 19, 2021

Sound with timing is excellent at every shot he plays. Undoubtedly a God of Cricket :) — ANIL KUMAR N R (@anil0520) February 27, 2021

