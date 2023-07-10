ICC Updates Team India's Complete Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023

Quick links:
Members of the Indian cricket team during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup (Image: PTI)
The ICC World Cup 2023, set to be held in India during October-November, saw its final two teams qualify on Thursday. Following Sri Lanka's qualification last week, the Netherlands secured the remaining spot by defeating Scotland in a thrilling virtual semi-final, triumphing by four wickets. With all teams now confirmed, the tournament promises an exciting start on October 5 in Ahmedabad when England and New Zealand, the finalists from the previous edition, face each other.
(Team India during the India vs Australia 2023 ODI series / Image: BCCI)
In India's World Cup 2023 campaign, they are also scheduled to play matches against teams that qualified through the CWC qualifiers. Their first match will be against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Notably, India's encounters with the qualifying teams will take place on November 2 and 11, with the latter being their final group stage match for Men in Blue.
On November 2, India will face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will be a highly anticipated rematch of the iconic 2011 World Cup final. Interestingly, the venue remains the same as it was during that historic encounter 12 years ago. Finally, on November 11, Netherlands will take on India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match will provide an opportunity for the Netherlands to test their mettle against the strong Indian side.
Meanwhile, India are slated to lock horns against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will take place on October 15.
|S. No.
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|1
|India vs Australia
|October 8
|Chennai
|2
|India vs Afghanistan
|October 11
|Delhi
|3
|India vs Pakistan
|October 15
|Ahmedabad
|4
|India vs Bangladesh
|October 19
|Pune
|5
|India vs New Zealand
|October 22
|Dharamsala
|6
|India vs England
|October 29
|Lucknow
|7
|India vs Sri Lanka
|November 2
|Mumbai
|8
|India vs South Africa
|November 5
|Kolkata
|9
|India vs Netherlands
|November 11
|Bengaluru
Image: PTI