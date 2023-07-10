ICC Updates Team India's Complete Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023

The ICC World Cup 2023, set to be held in India during October-November, saw its final two teams qualify on Thursday. Following Sri Lanka's qualification last week, the Netherlands secured the remaining spot by defeating Scotland in a thrilling virtual semi-final, triumphing by four wickets. With all teams now confirmed, the tournament promises an exciting start on October 5 in Ahmedabad when England and New Zealand, the finalists from the previous edition, face each other.

3 things you need to know

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India from Oct 5 to Nov 19

India has not won a single ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy

The last time India lifted the ODI World Cup was back in 2011 with Dhoni

Rohit Sharma and Co. eye India's 3rd ODI World Cup

(Team India during the India vs Australia 2023 ODI series)

In India's World Cup 2023 campaign, they are also scheduled to play matches against teams that qualified through the CWC qualifiers. Their first match will be against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Notably, India's encounters with the qualifying teams will take place on November 2 and 11, with the latter being their final group stage match for Men in Blue.

On November 2, India will face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will be a highly anticipated rematch of the iconic 2011 World Cup final. Interestingly, the venue remains the same as it was during that historic encounter 12 years ago. Finally, on November 11, Netherlands will take on India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match will provide an opportunity for the Netherlands to test their mettle against the strong Indian side.

Meanwhile, India are slated to lock horns against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will take place on October 15.

Here is India's updated schedule for the 2023 World Cup

S. No. Fixture Date Venue 1 India vs Australia October 8 Chennai 2 India vs Afghanistan October 11 Delhi 3 India vs Pakistan October 15 Ahmedabad 4 India vs Bangladesh October 19 Pune 5 India vs New Zealand October 22 Dharamsala 6 India vs England October 29 Lucknow 7 India vs Sri Lanka November 2 Mumbai 8 India vs South Africa November 5 Kolkata 9 India vs Netherlands November 11 Bengaluru

