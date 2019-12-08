Kieron Pollard Comments Virat Kohli's Theatrics, Says He's 'animated'

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was disappointed after his team ended up on the losing side despite putting up a huge total on the board. Nonetheless, not only was he humble in his defeat but at the same time, he had also hailed his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli, after he had played a match-winning knock as India drew the first blood in the three-match T20I series in Hyderabad by six wickets on Friday.

READ: Maldives women cricket team dismissed for 8 runs, 9 players out for duck

'He is an animated character': Pollard

During the post-match press conference, Windies captain Kieron Pollard also spoke about Virat Kohli's specialities and the world-class batsman that he is.

''It is what it is. Again, he is an animated character, a great batsman, and he continues to show the world-class batsman he is. So, his theatrics or whatever it comes as part and parcel of it. Sometimes you have to be like that in order to pump yourself up to score runs. So I am fine, I am fine with it, and you know well played to him," said Pollard.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar explains auto no-ball, fans say Harsha Bhogle could have done it better

Pollard on what cost WI the game

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Kieron Pollard said that one would defend a score of 208 10 out of 10 times on any day but they failed to do so because of their bowling and the extras that they had conceded. Pollard also added that their execution was poor. Had they executed the plans or spoken about it, then the scenario would have been different despite the batting-friendly conditions. The two-time World T20 champions had ended up conceding 23 extras while defending 208. The Caribbean power-hitter hailed his batsmen and said they were exceptional with the bat while giving a special mention to Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer but at the same time urged that they as a team need to do the all-round basics right.

READ: James Anderson makes a comeback as England announce Test squad against South Africa

The 'Last Man Standing'

Virat Kohli who made his comeback to the game's shortest format against West Indies stole the show with an outstanding batting performance in the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Chasing a huge total of 208, Kohli began slowly but then went berserk as he got set at the crease. After KL Rahul (62) was dismissed, the Indian skipper took the initiative and kept the scoreboard ticking. He anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers. Virat's efforts paid off as he took the Men In Blue past the finish line with eight balls to spare. The batting superstar remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. The 'Chasemaster' also hit the winning runs when he dispatched Kesrick Williams into the stands. Virat Kohli was also adjudged Man of the Match for his outstanding as well as an entertaining knock.

READ: ‘Kohli: don’t angry me’, ICC’s caption challenge gets the best out of netizens