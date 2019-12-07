James Anderson Makes A Comeback As England Announce Test Squad Against South Africa

South Africa will be hosting England in a bilateral series later this month. The Proteas who have had a good time since World Cup 2019 in all three formats of the game will be hoping for a revival in their fortunes in the upcoming home series against the ODI world champions. Meanwhile, England have announced their Test squad for the upcoming tour, and one of their finest bowlers in the longest format will be making a comeback.

James Anderson makes a comeback

James Anderson, who has been England's most successful bowler in red-ball cricket has been named in the English squad for the South African tour. Anderson had last played a Test match in August against arch-rivals Australia in Ashes 2019. In fact, after bowling four overs, the veteran pacer had to leave the field after he struggled to bowl due to some uneasiness on his leg. He could not bowl in the entire contest and was later ruled out of the series after sustaining a right calf tear. Apart from Anderson, Jonny Bairstow has also been roped in the Test squad while Mark Wood, who had suffered an injury on the left knee as well as a side strain will also be making a comeback. Seamer Saqib Mahmood, who was a part of the squad during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand has not been selected for the upcoming tour. Here is England's 17-member Test squad for the South Africa tour:

Joe Root, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The ICC World Test Championship

The four-match Test series will be a part of both teams' ICC World Test Championship campaign. England are currently at the fifth spot having won two, lost two and drawn one in the five Tests that they have played so far with 56 points in their tally. They failed to win the 'Urn' against Australia but ensured that they had the last laugh in the final match and the series was tied. South Africa, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with no wins and three straight losses during their previous tour to India. The first Test match will be played on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Apart from the Test series, the two teams are also scheduled to play three One Day Internationals and three T20Is.

