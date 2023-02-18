'9 Out Of 10 You Would...': Mark Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar Open Up On Kohli's DRS Dismissal

Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the second innings of the India vs Australia second Test match in Delhi became the talk of the town for the cricketing world. Fans felt Kohli shouldn’t have been given out by umpire Nitin Menon, which led to the third umpire ultimately declaring him out. As the events unfolded, former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Waugh spoke about the dismissal on commentary.

In the 50th over of India’s first batting innings, debutant Matthew Kuhnemann tricked the former India captain with a delivery that came inside towards him after pitching. As Kohli looked to defend, the ball ended up striking him in front of the middle. As the Aussies went up with the appeal, on-field umpire Nitin Menon declared him out to the batter’s surprise.

The 34-year-old was quick to go for a DRS referral, as Ulta Edge showed spikes with the ball closing in to the bat. While everyone wondered if the ball struck the bat before striking the pad, the third umpire upheld Menon’s decision upon not finding enough evidence to overturn it. Kohli was seen dragging himself out of the field in anger, while Gavaskar and Waugh revealed their thoughts on-air in the commentary. Click here, to watch Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal.

"If you want to err, you would err on the batter's side"

Speaking on Star Sports’ live broadcast, Waugh backed the on-field umpire for his call, calling it unconventional. "It was a brave decision from the umpire against Kohli. Nine out of 10 times you would give that not out. There was too much doubt. If you want to err, you would err on the batter's side," he said.

Indian cricket legend Gavaskar was also present on the panel and he said the third umpire need substantial evidence in order to overturn the decision. "I don't think the problem was whether the ball will hit the stumps or not. It was whether he (Kohli) hit it. It was close. We have to remember that he was given out on field. Now the third umpire needed to be absolutely sure that Kohli hit it first for the decision to be overturned," he added.