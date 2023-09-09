'A Matter Of Adapting': De Villiers Affirms Fan-favourite IND Star Who Is Snubbed From WC

The Indian cricket team selectors neglected several talented players such as Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal while selecting the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. Samson has received praise from notable cricket legends for his batting skills and his performance in the IPL. However, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman could not capitalise on the opportunities he was offered with, which has been the main reason behind his snub from the Team India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

De Villiers believes Samson has the ability to play ODI World Cup

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, who also had a decent career in the IPL, lauded Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson while speaking on his YouTube channel. de Villiers has played a lot of cricket against Sanju in the IPL and remembered his 92-run innings against RCB in the 2018 edition of the IPL while playing for RR. De Villiers said:

I've been on the receiving end for RCB, watching him score 92 not out at the Chinnaswamy. The ball was flying all over the place. He's also got the conventional cricket game and technique where he plays with a straight bat, and plays the ball nicely. He's got a good pull and hook shot. He's got everything in his bag. It's all in the mind and it's a matter of adapting to ODI and game plans and the World Cup and the pressure thereof. So yes, two great players. (Samson and Suryakumar)

Team India to begin ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia

The Indian cricket team will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The ICC ODI World Cup has once again returned to India after 12 years and the hosts will aim to repeat their 2011 World Cup heroics this year.