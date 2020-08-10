'A Reason Behind Low Rank In Tests': Ramiz Raja Lambasts Pakistan Post Manchester Loss

Criticising Pakistan for giving away the first match against England, former cricketer Ramiz Raja remarked that only the Men in Green could have lost from that position. Raja stated that Pakistan were 'little confused' during Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler's partnership. The Azhar Ali-led had lost the first Test against Joe Root & Co. with three wickets.

Speaking to a leading news daily, Ramiz Raja, who has represented Pakistan at the highest level, said that with the lead they gained after bowling out England early in the first innings. With five wickets down and 'big guns' back in the pavilion at 117, allowing over the 100-run partnership between Buttler and Woakes, which is the disappointing part. He highlighted that Buttler was playing for his position in the England squad. Furthermore, Raja also remarked that such mistakes by the Men in Green is the reason behind their low ranking in Tests.

To win tests you need to perform well on all days. Pak were like chalk and cheese on the first two and last two days of the game! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 8, 2020

England draw first blood

After being bowled out early in the first innings, Pakistan had set a target of 276 for the Englishmen. Pakistan struck early as they got rid of Rory Burns, but skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley got together to stitch a partnership. The partnership was then broken by visitors' first inning hero - Yasir Shah - as he sent back Sibley. A brilliant delivery by young gun Naseem Shah sent Root packing and Shah struck again as he got the key scalp of all-rounder Ben Stokes early in his innings. After Pope fell, Buttler and Woakes came out all guns blazing and snatched a three-wicket victory.

Masood, Shah's heroics go in vain

Yasir Shah's key 4 wickets in the first innings and two in the second innings were lost in vain in the match. Opener Shan Masood's heroics which included a brilliant century was also washed down the drain. Masood scored 159 runs in his first innings as he held one side strong while his teammates constantly lost their wicket on the other side. Masood's 159 and Abbas' initial spell also turned the tables in Pakistan's favour, however, a wonderful comeback by Jos Buttler helped England clinch the first Test.

