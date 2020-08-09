'Will Hurt Pakistan Team': Wasim Akram Pins Defeat Against England On Skipper Azhar Ali

Unhappy with skipper Azhar Ali's leadership in the first Test against England at Manchester, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram reckons that the current captain 'missed a trick.' Akram remarked that the three-wicket loss will hurt Pakistan and its fans back home. After the three-wicket loss at Manchester courtesy of Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler, the visitors now move to Southampton to seek redemption.

"Winning and losing is part of cricket, but I think our captain missed a trick quite a few times in this game, as far as his leadership is concerned. When Woakes came in, there were no bouncers, no short deliveries, they let him settle down and runs were coming easy," Akram told Sky Sports.

The former Pakistan skipper also expressed that once the Buttler-Woakes partnership got going, nothing happened - neither the turn nor swing - and the duo just snatched the game away. Akram added that Pakistan cricket is all about 'flair, unpredictability and attacking cricket.' He also highlighted that the team has got a 17-year-old who bowls 90 mph and a 20-year-old around 88 mph and they should have bowled more.

England draw first blood

After being bowled out early in the first innings, Pakistan had set a target of 276 for the Englishmen. Pakistan struck early as they got rid of Rory Burns, but skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley got together to stitch a partnership. The partnership was then broken by visitors' first inning hero - Yasir Shah - as he sent back Sibley. A brilliant delivery by young gun Naseem Shah sent Root packing and Shah struck again as he got the key scalp of all-rounder Ben Stokes early in his innings. After Pope fell, Buttler and Woakes came out all guns blazing and snatched a three-wicket victory.

Masood, Shah's heroics go in vain

Yasir Shah's key 4 wickets in the first innings and two in the second innings were lost in vain in the match. Opener Shan Masood's heroics which included a brilliant century was also washed down the drain. Masood scored 159 runs in his first innings as he held one side strong while his teammates constantly lost their wicket on the other side. Masood's 159 and Abbas' initial spell also turned the tables in Pakistan's favour, however, a wonderful comeback by Jos Buttler helped England clinch the first Test.