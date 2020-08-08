Butler, Woakes Help England Bounce Back From Early Pakistan Blows To Clinch 1st Test

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butler broke his series of poor performances on Saturday as he helped England bounce back against Pakistan in the first Test at Manchester. Joined by Woakes, the duo brought England's innings back to life and cruising as the hosts were jolted by Pakistan with some early blows in the final innings of the game. Butler and Woakes, both scored quick half-centuries on Day 4 leading England to victory by three wickets.

England draw first blood

After being bowled out early in the first innings, Pakistan had set a target of 276 for the Englishmen. Pakistan struck early as they got rid of Rory Burns, but skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley got together to stitch a partnership. The partnership was then broken by visitors' first inning hero - Yasir Shah - as he sent back Sibley. A brilliant delivery by young gun Naseem Shah sent Root packing and Shah struck again as he got the key scalp of all-rounder Ben Stokes early in his innings. After Pope fell, Butler and Woakes came out all guns blazing looking for an early victory on Day 4 of the game.

Masood, Shah's heroics go in vain

Yasir Shah's key 4 wickets in the first innings and two in the second innings were lost in vain in the match. Opener Shan Masood's heroics which included a brilliant century was also washed down the drain. Masood scored 159 runs in his first innings as he held one side strong while his teammates constantly lost their wicket on the other side. Masood's 159 and Abbas' initial spell also turned the tables in Pakistan's favour, however, a wonderful comeback by Jos Butler helped England clinch the first Test.

