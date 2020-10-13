MS Dhoni, Chennai-themed House By Tamil Nadu Family Leaves Fans Stunned On Social Media

Chennai's lacklustre run in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League seems to have no effect on the franchise's loyal fanbase. MS Dhoni has led the Chennai team since the inaugural season of the Indian T20 carnival and maintains an enormous following among the local crowd. The franchise's fanbase is extremely emotional regarding their team and players. A testimony for the same is how diligently the crowd travelled all the way to Pune from Chennai to support their side during their 2018 title-winning campaign.

A touching tribute by a fan for Chennai and MS Dhoni

A fan from Tamil Nadu has expressed his love for the MS Dhoni and the franchise in an extraordinary fashion that has left people amazed. Chennai's superfan Gopi Krishnan, who hails from Arangur, has painted his residence in the signature Chennai outfit's yellow colour. The superfan has named his house as 'Home of Dhoni Fan'.

The Chennai franchise took to their Twitter account to share the tribute with their fans. The house has numerous portraits of MS Dhoni all around the walls. The passion that propels in the hearts of Chennai fans for their home team and captain is unparalleled. Notably, when there is a lot of negativity surrounding the team because of their underwhelming performances in the season, such a token of appreciation is refreshing. The franchise labelled Gopi Krishnan as a superfan for his commitment.

Super Fan Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, Tamil Nadu call their residence Home of Dhoni Fan and rightly so. 🦁💛



A super duper tribute that fills our hearts with #yellove. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/WPMfuzlC3k — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 13, 2020

Fans were left in awe as they got a glimpse of the house dedicated to Chennai and MS Dhoni. They expressed their bewilderment and appreciated Gopi Krishnan for showering unwavering support to the team. Here is how fans reacted to the 'Chennai superfan house' on social media:

This is the kind of fandom that #CSK is blessed with. So stop hating on the team, and get on the support bandwagon! 💪🔥



Still have half a more season to play through, so let's keep the roars loud, our belief strong, our hopes high, and aim for that #Playoffs. 💯#Yellove — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) October 13, 2020

Vera Level Bro... It's Osm Big Thanks for you and your Family ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ayKEQ5tIL7 — Lawrence Karthick (@LawrenceKarthi1) October 13, 2020

Fanbase of this franchise is beyond imagination. No other team in the world is even nearer to it. Dhoni is 💛 — Pradhumn- CSKian 💛 (@pradhumn_pratap) October 13, 2020

MS Dhoni and co. will next be seen in action on Tuesday as they take on the formidable Hyderabad line-up at the Dubai International Stadium. The contest is of utmost importance for the three-time champions, as it is a must-win game for the side. Chennai continue to languish at the bottom half of the table with only two victories to their name after seven fixtures. The MS Dhoni-led team have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition, and it will be too early to rule out a team as potent as Chennai.

