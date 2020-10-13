Kagiso Rabada Has Funny Reaction To AB De Villiers Smashing Sixes Out Of The Park

Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lit up Sharjah on Monday, October 12 with a sparkling match-winning knock against the Kolkata bowlers. The South African batting star scored an unbeaten 73 off just 33 balls to turbo-charge Bangalore’s scoring rate in their death overs. Moreover, AB de Villiers struck six massive sixes during the course of his whirlwind knock, out of which two of his sixes landed outside the stadium on a busy Sharjah street.

Dream11 IPL 2020: AB de Villiers bludgeons Kolkata with six-filled 73*, watch video

WATCH - AB-Solute 360's 73*(33)



Say hello to Mr.360. You cannot miss this de Villiers carnage in Sharjah. 5 boundaries & 6 sixes in this @ABdeVilliers17 special.https://t.co/by2dKiEE3L #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/GXPFACyZ6F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada praises AB de Villiers sixes in Sharjah

On Tuesday, October 13, i.e. a day after AB de Villiers rained down sixes at the Sharjah Stadium, his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada took to Twitter to praise the hard-hitting Bangalore batsman. Referring to one of his sixes that hit a commuting car in the busy Sharjah street, Rabada hilariously wrote “You hitting cars now?”.

Kagiso Rabada on AB de Villiers sixes in Sharjah against Kolkata

@ABdeVilliers17 you hitting cars now?! 🤣 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 13, 2020

Interestingly, Kagiso Rabada is himself representing the Delhi franchise in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The South African ace pacer is likely to come face-to-face with AB de Villiers when his side collides with Bangalore on November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The aforementioned match will be the last league game for both sides in the tournament.

A look into AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats

The AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats, as well as his ongoing season’s form, composes of some staggering numbers. Throughout his Dream11 IPL career, the attacking middle-order batsman has compiled 4,623 runs at an average of 40.55. His overall Dream11 IPL strike-rate is a staggering 152.62.

Meanwhile, in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season alone, AB de Villiers has scored 228 runs so far at an average of 57. His strike-rate this season is an even more intimidating 185.36. He has scored three half-centuries in the process and cleared the fence on 13 occasions in just seven innings.

