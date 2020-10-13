Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Kagiso Rabada Has Funny Reaction To AB De Villiers Smashing Sixes Out Of The Park

Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada hilariously responds to AB de Villiers' six-hitting fest against Kolkata after the latter scored an unbeaten 73 off just 33 balls.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Kagiso Rabada

Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lit up Sharjah on Monday, October 12 with a sparkling match-winning knock against the Kolkata bowlers. The South African batting star scored an unbeaten 73 off just 33 balls to turbo-charge Bangalore’s scoring rate in their death overs. Moreover, AB de Villiers struck six massive sixes during the course of his whirlwind knock, out of which two of his sixes landed outside the stadium on a busy Sharjah street.

Dream11 IPL 2020: AB de Villiers bludgeons Kolkata with six-filled 73*, watch video

Also Read | AB De Villiers' Hard-hit Ball Found By Sharjah Kid, Bangalore Has Special Message For Him

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada praises AB de Villiers sixes in Sharjah

On Tuesday, October 13, i.e. a day after AB de Villiers rained down sixes at the Sharjah Stadium, his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada took to Twitter to praise the hard-hitting Bangalore batsman. Referring to one of his sixes that hit a commuting car in the busy Sharjah street, Rabada hilariously wrote “You hitting cars now?”.

Kagiso Rabada on AB de Villiers sixes in Sharjah against Kolkata

Also Read | AB De Villiers Mesmerizes Netizens For Eclipsing Virat Kohli In Knock Of 73* Vs Kolkata

Interestingly, Kagiso Rabada is himself representing the Delhi franchise in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The South African ace pacer is likely to come face-to-face with AB de Villiers when his side collides with Bangalore on November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The aforementioned match will be the last league game for both sides in the tournament.

A look into AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats

The AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats, as well as his ongoing season’s form, composes of some staggering numbers. Throughout his Dream11 IPL career, the attacking middle-order batsman has compiled 4,623 runs at an average of 40.55. His overall Dream11 IPL strike-rate is a staggering 152.62.

Meanwhile, in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season alone, AB de Villiers has scored 228 runs so far at an average of 57. His strike-rate this season is an even more intimidating 185.36. He has scored three half-centuries in the process and cleared the fence on 13 occasions in just seven innings.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Jumps To 2nd In Dream11 IPL 2020 Highest Wicket-takers List Behind Kagiso Rabada

Also Read | AB De Villiers' 2 Back-to-back Sixes In Same Direction Hit Cars On Sharjah Street: Watch

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs CTL live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report

13 mins ago

Rahul Tewatia taught Assam's traditional Bihu dance by Riyan Parag; watch video

17 mins ago

MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

33 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29 Hyderabad vs Chennai pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai

39 mins ago

Jos Buttler recalls David Warner's savage 2015 Ashes sledge that got to him; watch video

42 mins ago

Hardik Pandya wished on 27th birthday by super fan with special sketch; watch video

45 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS