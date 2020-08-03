AAD Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Ajman Alubond will go up against ECB Blue in the upcoming match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Monday, August 3. The match will be played at ICC Academy and will commence at 9:30 PM IST. Ajman Alubond are second-last in the points table with 2 points to their name. They managed to win only one game out of the 7 played in the season so far (Losses 6). They lost their last match against Sharjah Bukhtair XI by 45 runs. As for ECB Blues, they are second in the table with 10 points. ECB Blues have emerged victorious in 5 out of the 7 matches played in the season (Losses 2). They lost their last league match against Sharjah Bukhatir XI.
Fans can play the AAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the AAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction, AAD vs ECB Dream11 top picks and AAD vs ECB Dream11 team.
Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi
Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah
Our AAD vs ECB Dream11 prediction is that Ajman Alubond will win this game.