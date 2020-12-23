Aakash Chopra Blames Ravi Shastri For Toss Up Between Wriddhiman Saha And Rishabh Pant?

The Indian cricket team has struggled to identify a wicketkeeper-batsman when it comes to the longer format. Wriddhiman Saha has been the country's premier gloveman in red-ball cricket and has featured regularly in the Indian side. However, young Rishabh Pant's meteoric rise in his early days draws many comparisons between the two players. Ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra recently shared his point of view regarding the whole matter.

India vs Australia 2020: Aakash Chopra critical of the team atmosphere

After Wriddhiman Saha failed to fire with the bat in the opening Test match of the four-match series, speculations are rife that Rishabh Pant will be given a nod ahead of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for the Boxing Day encounter. Aakash Chopra also expressed his viewpoints regarding the selection dilemma that team India face ahead of the crucial encounter.

In a video shared on the former India opener's social media account, he revealed how India might look to replace Wriddhiman Saha with Rishabh Pant for the Melbourne clash. However, he also added that he would not complain even if the management decides to persist with Saha. According to Chopra, both the cricketers have the potency to perform at the top level and is of the opinion that the team atmosphere is to be blamed for the confusion surrounding them. Usually it is the coach and the team management that is responsible for creating that atmosphere, which could indicate possibly that Chopra is pointing fingers at Ravi Shastri for the Pant-Saha confusion.

Aakash Chopra, in his video, pitched the idea of getting in Rishabh Pant for the second Test in order to add firepower to the batting line-up in the absence of Virat Kohli. However, he also highlighted the fact that he would not complain if Saha is handed yet another opportunity. The 43-year-old criticized the notion that has been created regarding Pant's wicketkeeping skills and Saha's batting capabilities.

According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, Rishabh Pant has often been targeted for his glovework, despite his skills. He opined that the youngster proved his mettle in Test matches when India visited Australia the last time and took crucial catches. Chopra also mentioned that Pant was involved in eleven dismissals in a single Test match during that tour. Chopra also added that Wriddhiman Saha has a Test century to his name, and he sees no reason why his ability as a batsman should be put under scrutiny.

Earlier this year, India's head coach Ravi Shastri had commented about Rishabh Pant not being a natural wicketkeeper, and he retains his place in the side primarily because of his batting. On the other hand, he has often commended Wriddhiman Saha and has also labeled him as the best wicketkeeper in the world. Here is the complete video shared by Chopra -

India vs Australia 2020

India and Australia will lock horns in the second Test match of the four-match series from December 26. The iconic Boxing Day Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Team India will look to incorporate several changes in an attempt to bounce back after their pink-ball Test debacle.

