Aakash Chopra Blasts Dinesh Karthik For Opening With Sunil Narine And Not Rahul Tripathi

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who is associated with the Dream11 IPL 2020 as a commentator, blasted the think tank of the Kolkata team as he was puzzled with the strategies the side adopted while chasing a mammoth 229 runs against the Delhi side at Sharjah. Kolkata's batting order has come under scrutiny after Sunil Narine's repeated failures at the top of the order. Aakash Chopra pinpointed areas where the side went wrong in their chase.

The Kolkata side were left bamboozled after an onslaught by Delhi batsmen as they posted a humonguous target of 229 for the Dinesh Karthik-led side as the two teams clashed in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday. The Kolkata side impressed many during their chase as Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi's heroics got them back into the contest. However, Delhi eventually managed to secure an 18-run win against Dinesh Karthik and co.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar In Awe Of Rohit Sharma's Pull Shot, Calls It The Best By Any Indian Batsman

However, Aakash Chopra spoke about the lack of chances Eoin Morgan is getting in the Kolkata batting line-up, on his YouTube channel . Hailing Morgan as a match-winner, Aakash Chopra feels that he should be given a preference to bat a little higher in the batting order considering his stellar record in international cricket. Morgan almost won the game for his side before being dismissed for a quick-fire 44 off 18 deliveries.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Bio-bubble Fatigue Likely To Make David Warner Skip BBL 2020-21?

The side should have chased down the target as they had an extra batsman in the form of Rahul Tripathi in their arsenal, according to Aakash Chopra. He also suggested that Dinesh Karthik should have opened the innings with Rahul Tripathi, as persisting with Sunil Narine at the top of the order is not yielding a positive result for the team in Dream11 IPL 2020. The former cricketer feels that Tripathi would surely have made more impact.

Dinesh Karthik's decision of sending Tripathi at No.8 did not go down well with Aakash Chopra as he felt the batsman should have been sent at the top along with Shubman Gill. Aakash Chopra added that Nitish Rana was looking good at the crease and so was Shubman Gill, but he was not impressed with the batting order. Dinesh Karthik sending Rahul Tripathi even after Pat Cummins received flak from Aakash Chopra.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Has Special Salman Khan Dialogue To Pay Tribute To Yuzvendra Chahal: Watch

Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule:

The team had shared the official Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule on their social media for the fans. The two-time champions are currently positioned at the fourth spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Dinesh Karthik will look bounce back in an attempt to win his maiden Dream11 IPL trophy as a captain. Here is the complete Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule.

ALSO READ | Axar Patel To Return For Bangalore Game In Place Of Injured Delhi Spinner Amit Mishra?

Image Source: Aakash Chopra / Dinesh Karthik Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.