Virat Kohli Mocks Media For Trying To 'create' Fights Between Him And MS Dhoni

Indian captain Virat Kohli shares a great camaraderie with former skipper MS Dhoni. Both cricketers together have guided Team India to many memorable victories over the years and both are recognised as the veterans of run-chases in limited-overs cricket. The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman turned 39 on Tuesday, July 7. As social media continued to flood with MS Dhoni birthday wishes, Virat Kohli also took to his account to wish his long-time Indian teammate.

MS Dhoni birthday wishes: Virat Kohli joins in the bandwagon

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

MS Dhoni birthday wishes: ‘MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli good friends’, confirms captain

In November 2017, Virat Kohli interacted with Gaurav Kapur on his Oaktree Sports show Breakfast with Champions on YouTube. In the show, the prolific Indian batsman spoke about MS Dhoni in high regard. According to Virat Kohli, he has never come across a “better cricketing brain” than that of his experienced teammate. While Kohli said that he likes following his own instinct on the field, he admitted that he also seeks advice from MS Dhoni. Further praising the 2011 World Cup-winning leader, captain Kohli also said that almost 9 out of 10 advices given by his ex-skipper, end up working.

Virat Kohli also confirmed that he holds a strong friendship with MS Dhoni. He said that it is a blessing to have someone like Dhoni in the team and their friendship has “grown over the years”. Virat Kohli further mocked the Indian media for occasionally creating headlines that indicate there is a rift between the two cricketers. He said that while he refuses to pay heed to such news, MS Dhoni also does not get into such details since both of them apparently do not read newspapers. Kohli credited Dhoni for ensuring that there was a smooth transition in the team in terms of captaincy without players feeling its impact at all.

MS Dhoni birthday wishes: Virat Kohli mocks media for attempting to create rifts, watch video

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batsman was retained for Rs.15 crore (US$2 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Image credit: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli picture from BCCI Twitter