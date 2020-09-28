Aakash Chopra Trolled By Netizens On Twitter After Asking Rahul Tewatia To 'retire Out'

Rajasthan secured a famous four-wicket win over Punjab in Match 10 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan successful chased a target of 223 set by Punjab and in doing so, they recorded the highest ever run chase in the history of the league. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia starred for the Men in Pink as their blistering half-centuries helped their side win the match from an improbable situation.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table: Rajasthan close in on Delhi after record run-chase

Dream11 IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra trolled for writing off Rahul Tewatia during Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab

Rajasthan, who were going strong at one point, lost the momentum after the fall of Steve Smith's wicket. The Rajasthan outfit decided to promote Rahul Tewatia but it seemed to be a poor call at one stage as the all-rounder failed miserably to get going. Rahul Tewatia could only manage 8 runs off his first 19 balls. Many pundits and cricket enthusiasts on different mediums had criticised Tewatia for struggling on a batting paradise.

Aakash Chopra was one of the cricketing pundits who was extremely vocal about his views. Aakash Chopra even reckoned that 'retiring out' should be legalized in T20 cricket if a batsman fails to get going. However, in a turn of events, Rahul Tewatia scripted a fairly-tale comeback as he smashed six maximums off eight balls to bring his team on the edge of a sensational win.

‘Retiring Out’ should be de-stigmatised. Nothing against the batsman who’s struggling....but if his best efforts to hit aren’t working out, you get the next one in. ‘Sunk Cost fallacy’ #RRvKXIP #RR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Punjab: Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa lead H2H stats in rivalry

Rahul Tewatia fetched five sixes off a Sheldon Cottrell over and turned the game on its head. Eventually, Rajasthan won the game with three balls to spare. On Monday, Aakash Chopra once again uploaded another tweet where he posted a snapshot of the bio of the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle which said "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia". He also tried to be witty with his tweet.

Fingers crossed 🤞 All of us are calling for 2020 to ‘retire out’ already 😇🙌 pic.twitter.com/epB1Iezw2q — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 28, 2020

However, Aakash Chopra's tweet didn't go down well with the netizens, who took to the micro-blogging site and trolled Aakash Chopra for writing off Rahul Tewatia during the Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab. Several reactions poured in as netizens expressed their displeasure. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

2020 already doing Tewatia thing 👉🤕👈

M nahi sun rha. pic.twitter.com/R8YCyy0GeD — PUTIN (@rus_vala) September 28, 2020

You was calling for retired out for Rahul Tewatia yesterday.

He give you back with punch😂😂 — Deepak Thakur (@Dulleye06) September 28, 2020

Any change of thought in retiring out a player? — Rahat reza (@Rahatreza4) September 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 9 Rajasthan vs Punjab pitch report and weather forecast for Sharjah

Dont ask for retirement, fight same as Tewatiya bro, we will get it. — Sushil Beniwal (@Sushiilkb) September 28, 2020

I hopr iske baad panoti na lag jaaye rr ko — Firkey 🌈 (@fiirkey_) September 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Here's where all eight teams stand in the week gone by

SOURCE: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.