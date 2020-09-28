Home
Aakash Chopra Trolled By Netizens On Twitter After Asking Rahul Tewatia To 'retire Out'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens took to Twitter and trolled Aakash Chopra for writing off Rahul Tewatia during the Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab.

Written By Jatin Malu
Aakash Chopra

Rajasthan secured a famous four-wicket win over Punjab in Match 10 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan successful chased a target of 223 set by Punjab and in doing so, they recorded the highest ever run chase in the history of the league. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia starred for the Men in Pink as their blistering half-centuries helped their side win the match from an improbable situation.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra trolled for writing off Rahul Tewatia during Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab

Rajasthan, who were going strong at one point, lost the momentum after the fall of Steve Smith's wicket. The Rajasthan outfit decided to promote Rahul Tewatia but it seemed to be a poor call at one stage as the all-rounder failed miserably to get going. Rahul Tewatia could only manage 8 runs off his first 19 balls. Many pundits and cricket enthusiasts on different mediums had criticised Tewatia for struggling on a batting paradise.

Aakash Chopra was one of the cricketing pundits who was extremely vocal about his views. Aakash Chopra even reckoned that 'retiring out' should be legalized in T20 cricket if a batsman fails to get going. However, in a turn of events, Rahul Tewatia scripted a fairly-tale comeback as he smashed six maximums off eight balls to bring his team on the edge of a sensational win.

Rahul Tewatia fetched five sixes off a Sheldon Cottrell over and turned the game on its head. Eventually, Rajasthan won the game with three balls to spare. On Monday, Aakash Chopra once again uploaded another tweet where he posted a snapshot of the bio of the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle which said "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia". He also tried to be witty with his tweet.

However, Aakash Chopra's tweet didn't go down well with the netizens, who took to the micro-blogging site and trolled Aakash Chopra for writing off Rahul Tewatia during the Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab. Several reactions poured in as netizens expressed their displeasure. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

First Published:
