Cricket Australia Celebrates Bill Lawry's 83rd Birthday With His Finest Commentary Moments

Former Australian cricket captain Bill Lawry celebrated his 83rd birthday on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, Cricket Australia took to Twitter and posted a one-minute video highlighting some of the finest moments involving Lawry not on the cricket field, but in the commentary box as he is well known by most 90s and 2000s fans in that avatar. Here is Cricket Australia’s tweet on the micro-blogging site.

Enjoy some classic commentary moments from the great Bill Lawry on his 83rd birthday! pic.twitter.com/HrsTGhQ7ey — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2020

Also Read | Cricket Australia Remembers Phil Hughes' Maiden ODI Hundred In Heartfelt Tribute

Bill Lawry turns 83: Cricket Australia celebrates his birthday with a fine compilation

In the video, Cricket Australia paid a fitting tribute to Bill Lawry from his days as an Australian commentator. They captured various bits from the Ashes 2006-07, Shane Bond’s hat-trick in 2007, Shahid Afridi’s monstrous six off Glenn McGrath among several other rich cricketing moments that were glorified by the voice of Bill Lawry.

Also Read | Wicked Ball Triggers Cricket Australia Challenge: 'Bet You've Never Seen One Like That'

Bill Lawry represented Australia in 67 Tests and 1 ODI before his retirement in 1971. Apart from captaining Australia in 25 Test matches, the former cricketer also led his team in the inaugural ODI match ever played in history back in 1971. The left-handed batsman scored 5,234 runs at an average of 47.15 with 13 centuries and 27 half-centuries to his credit.

Also Read | BBL: Peter Siddle's Cheeky Run Out Makes Cricket Australia Question His Retirement Plan

Behind the mic, Bill Lawry was regarded as one of the greatest cricketing commentators of all time. He was part of Cricket Australia’s broadcasting channel’s commentary team under the Wide World of Sports brand from 1973 to 2018. He enjoyed the role for 45 years before he confirmed his retirement from broadcasting and commentary in May 2018.

New inductees Craig McDermott and Sharon Tredrea find their names on the interactive Australian Cricket Hall of Fame at the new-look @ausportsmuseum, which opens later this month at the MCG #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/jG9rWJdu2f — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2020

Also Read | Cricket Australia Set To Be Influenced By BCCI Demands At Upcoming Meeting With ICC

Also Read | Cricket Australia Remembers Rahul Dravid After Steve Smith Breaks 38-ball Scoring Drought