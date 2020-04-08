Aakash Chopra Trolls Dean Jones For Obstructing The Field During A Test Against India

Aakash Chopra had lately trolled former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones, for having obstructed the field during a Test match between India and Australia back in the early 90s. Chopra and Jones are no strangers to each other as they have shared the commentary box and have also given a lot of expert analysis on the game together on a few occasions.

'What did you do there?': Aakash Chopra

It so happened that a passionate cricket fan had lately posted a video of Dean Jones coming down the wicket to hit the then left-arm spinner, Venkatapathy Raju, for a big one but he ended up missing the ball altogether. However, what stood out here is that the ball gets tangled up in his body and as the wicket-keeper attempts to collect the ball to possibly run him out or get him stumped as he was outside his crease, the ex-batsman can be seen whacking the ball with his hands.

The dejected appeals to the umpire as he reckons that the batsman has obstructed the field but the umpire is unmoved and even the bowler Raju can be seen giving a clueless look. Meanwhile, Chopra showed up and trolled the 1987 World Cup winner. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he asked Jones what he had done and how he had managed to get away with it.

Handling the ball. Obstructing the field. @ProfDeano, what did you do there? And how did you get away with it?? 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3edCHomneC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 8, 2020

Even the fans came forward to have their say on this as well. Here are a few of the reactions.

Both Aakash Chopra and Dean Jones were looking forward to being in the IPL 2020 commentary as well as an expert panel for the upcoming edition of the tournament that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made an impact all over the world.

