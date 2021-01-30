Tye Denies Vince Of A Century In BBL Knockout, Netizens Enraged At 'unsporting' Spirit

As Sydney Sixers rejoiced on Saturday after becoming the first team to seal a spot in the BBL final, fans were left enraged as James Vince was denied a well-deserving century by Andrew Tye. Vince, who led the Sixers' tremendous run-chase, was denied his century by Tye, who bowled a wide ball to end the match without giving the batsman any chance to gun for the 100-run mark. As Sixers' needed one run with three overs to spare, Vince who was on 98, aimed at the 100-run target but the bowler had other plans.

Tye denies Vince a century

Tye ran in only to end up bowling an awkwardly shortish wide ball to hand Sixers' their finale berth while leaving Vince hanging on 98*. The moment has enraged netizens as several questioned Tye's 'unsporting' attitude on the field and highlighted the Spirit of the Game. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also criticized tye for bowling a wide ball and implied that the bowler intentionally bowled a wide to deny Vince of his century. While an aghast Vince shook hands with the opposition players who patted him for his terrific knock, Tye walked up to Vince to appreciate his innings.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Spirit of cricket is not found in Australian cricketers.Sad ending of match 😔 — ROHIT❤️VIRAT (@AtulKum63778771) January 30, 2021

That was poor from Hughes, firstly, he could have done better to leave the winning runs for Vince and then Tye as a highly paid professional serves that up! Vince deserved the 100! — Mr Sly (@ashp76) January 30, 2021

Tye could find that costs him a future contract, because no-one will respect him now — Peter Benei (@peteb1975) January 30, 2021

No one can tell me that he didn’t mean to do that ... !! Poor form from AJ Tye ... https://t.co/xuIFCdRlvk — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 30, 2021

Speaking of Tye's actions, Vince said, "Only he will know (if it was deliberate). But we should have been home in the previous over, but just happy to be finishing unbeaten. It will be amazing to be at the SCG, it's an amazing prospect after being on the road for so long. Great turnabout, nice to see so many travelling to support us, looking forward to Saturday for the final."

Perth Scorchers lost their finale place on Saturday as they failed to make an impact against Sydney Sixers. Batting first, Scorchers lost early wickets until Josh Inglis to the baton to carry his team to a respectable total. Inglis scored an unbeaten 69 whereas skipper Turner pitched in from the other end scoring 33 off 22. Chasing a total of 168, Sixers never seemed to be out of line as Josh Philippe got his team off to a flyer scoring 48 runs off 28 deliveries. It was then the Vince show, as he smashed 14 fours and a maximum to reach 98 before being left stranded. Sixers will face the winner between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat in the BBL 10 finale next week.

