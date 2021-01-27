Aakash Chopra Predicts Steve Smith's IPL Future, Makes BIG Claim On Mitchell Starc

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently took to his YouTube channel to predict some of the outcomes of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auctions. The cricketer-turned-commentator spoke in length about Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc as the two Australian superstars are likely to attract much attention from franchises at the bidding event.

Also Read | R Ashwin Calls THIS Indian Batsman 'Unreal' In Tests And It Is Not Virat Kohli

“CSK can go for Steve Smith” – Aakash Chopra

On January 20, the Rajasthan Royals franchise parted ways with Steve Smith. Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that with no Smith in their line-up, they will be purchasing an overseas batsman at the auction as a “backup option” for Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and David Miller.

Chopra later claimed that Steve Smith might find a new home at the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp at the IPL 2021 auction. According to the former Indian opening batsman, the CSK franchise can either go for Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell or Jason Roy.

Aakash Chopra predicts Steve Smith as CSK’s IPL 2021 auction buyout, watch video

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar Reckons That Maxwell Might Fetch A Bid Of INR 10 Crores In IPL 2021 Auctions

Aakash Chopra believes RCB will aim to pick Mitchell Starc again

Mitchell Starc last represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the 2016 edition of the tournament. Since then, the speedster has been either getting ruled out due to an injury or has been opting himself out for national commitments.

Aakash Chopra believes that if Mitchell Starc makes himself available for the IPL 2021 auction, the RCB franchise is likely “to run after him” again due to the absence of an experienced, top overseas fast bowler with Dale Steyn making himself unavailable. He said that they have enough purse available to go all out at the auction. Among other cricketers as RCB’s possible targets, Chopra said that they can also go for either Jason Roy or Dawid Malan to fill in the openers slot, previously held by outbound Aaron Finch.

Aakash Chopra talks about Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2021 auction, watch video

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan Make Fun Of Rishabh Pant On Instagram; Fans Left In Splits

RCB list of released players 2021

The RCB franchise retained their captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and nine other players from their 2020 squad. With a remaining purse of ₹35.90 crore, the RCB franchise have the second biggest available purse for IPL 2021 auction after Kings XI Punjab. Here is a look at the entire list of RCB’s released players for the upcoming season.

A look at RCB list of released players 2021

Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Mann.

Also Read | Geoffrey Boycott Believes Joe Root Has The Skills To Score More Runs Than Sachin In Tests

Image source: Aakash Chopra Twitter and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.