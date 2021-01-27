R Ashwin Calls THIS Indian Batsman 'Unreal' In Tests And It Is Not Virat Kohli

Indian opener Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country who has been often cited as the next big thing in world cricket. The youngster made his debut in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and showed exactly why he is rated so highly. Gill ended up as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the series with 259 runs across six innings at a brilliant average of 51.80. Moreover, it was the manner in which Gill countered a relentless Australian pace attack that left everyone in awe of the cricketer.

R Ashwin reveals how he was left in awe of Shubman Gill's confidence

Recently, spinner R Ashwin and India's batting coach Vikram Rathour were engaged in an interesting conversation on the former's YouTube channel where both spoke in length about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During the chat, Ashwin shared an anecdote about Gill from his debut Test in Melbourne which stuck with him. The Indians were on the field trying to bowl out Australia's lower order.

Ashwin recalled that's when Gill ran up to him and asked him to wrap up the Australian innings quickly. Gill further told Ashwin that if it’s 40-50 runs to chase, he will do it in five overs. The Indian off-spinner was left in awe of Gill as he said it was unreal that a debutant is asking him to bundle Australia's lower order and is assuring him that he will finish in five overs and that too in a Test match.

Gill stayed true to his word and guided India to a series-levelling win in Melbourne by scoring an unbeaten 35 in India's chase of 70. The Punjab-based cricketer capitalized on his good form as he gave India good starts on most occasions. Notably, Gill scored a sublime 91 off 146 balls to put India in a decent position in their quest to chase a target of 328 on Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at The Gabba. After losing partner Rohit Sharma early on Day 5 with just 18 runs on the board, Gill showed immense character and fighting spirit by successfully countering the Australian bowling with his resolute batting.

The 21-year old ensured that India's scoreboard was kept ticking by scoring occasional boundaries and rotating the strike and in no time he reached his fifty. The half-century would provide the young batter with some relief after he failed to get going in the first innings. Gill scored a stroke-filled 91 before he was caught at slips off Nathan Lyon's bowling, thus missing out on what could have been a terrific century. Gill's innings was laced with eight fours and two sixes.

With his terrific performances in his debut series, Gill has consolidated his position in the Indian Test side as a regular opener. The young batsman will want to continue his rich vein of form in the upcoming four-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The India vs England Test series is set to commence on February in Chennai.

