Aakash Chopra Reacts Furiously After Being Called 'Virat Kohli's Chamcha' On Twitter

Aakash Chopra is a renowned Indian cricket commentator and pundit, who has made a fairly successful career for himself in broadcasting after retiring from all forms of cricket. However, he never fails to court the wrath of their fans on social media. Sunday was another such occasion for Chopra, who tweeted in praise of a stunning catch that Virat Kohli took to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the final ODI of the India vs Australia series. Have a look at the interesting exchange:

Aakash Chopra: Biased or not?

After Virat Kohli took a fantastic catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the 32nd over of the first innings, Chopra took to Twitter for lauding the Indian skipper's vital contribution. However, one of his Twitter followers opined that Chopra was biased when he showered his praise upon the Indian skipper as batsman Manish Pandey had also taken a very athletic catch in the second ODI. The fan accused Chopra of not acknowledging Pandey's catch and being only observant of Kohli's heroics.

What. A. Catch. Which followed a couple of outstanding saves that kept Marnus on strike. #Kohli #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2020

Hello Mr chamcha of virat Kohli why you not tweeted when pandeyji takes a superb catch in last match — SHASHANK TIWARI (@imSRTiwarii) January 19, 2020

Chopra, who does not mince words on his social media, was quick to hit back and subtly roast the fan with his response.

Sorry. I pledge to tweet on every great catch taken in 2020. 😐

Get a life, dude. I was on commentary when Pandey ji took that catch and called it. And Praised it. I don’t tweet while commentating. https://t.co/xVNikaQX4u — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2020

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's men make strong comeback

India scripted a strong comeback for themselves when they tied the series at Rajkot after an embarrassing defeat in Mumbai. Coming to Bengaluru, the Men in Blue brought forth their A-game as they restricted Australia to a gettable score of 286 in their first innings. In the second innings, Rohit Sharma led the Indian response with his 29th ODI hundred. Virat Kohli made a vital 89 to help India cruise past the total set by the Australians. India will now fly to New Zealand for their tour which begins on January 24.

