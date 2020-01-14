The Debate
India Vs Australia: David Warner Posts Cute Birthday Wish For Daughter Indi Rae On Twitter

Cricket News

The heavily-anticipated India vs Australia ODI series will begin on Tuesday and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and will begin at 1:30 PM. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
India vs Australia

All eyes will be on David Warner as he leads the Australian batting line-up against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday in the 1st ODI. While Warner is currently in India with the Australian team as they get ready to take on India in a three-match ODI series, Warner's daughter Indi Rae turned 4 on the same day. Indi Rae is one of Warner and his wife Candice Falzon's three children.

David Warner shares heartfelt post for daughter

Warner took to his social media and wrote a very heartfelt post for his daughter where he reflected back on how positively his daughter has impacted the family.

"We love you very much", Warner ended the message with. The cricketer's post included some very cute photos of Indi Rae as she did adorable things like wear her father's Baggy Green cap or pose with a tennis racket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner's dedicated fans were very impressed by his heartfelt post and proceeded to add their own replies and birthday wishes for Indi Rae.

India vs Australia: Both teams ready for action

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian team will feature Rohit Sharma, who is back from his brief break from the game after skipping the Sri Lanka series. On the Australian side of affairs, Marnus Labuschagne is likely to make his white-ball debut for his country as well.

Published:
